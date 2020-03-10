Support Journalism

Owing to concerns over the coronavirus, Oklahoma’s largest universities have announced an impending ban on international travel and are considering moving all classes online in the days following next week’s scheduled spring break.

Effective Friday, March 13, all international travel will be suspended for OSU and OU staff. State travel will still be allowed, as will essential national travel. OSU President Burns Hargis said his campuses are considering whether to adjust classes from in-person attendance to online participation after students return from next week’s spring break.

“While no decision to do so has been made, we are exploring the possibility of moving our in-person classes at both Stillwater and Tulsa campuses online for two weeks following spring break as a contingency plan to protect our campus community as best we can,” Hargis said.

OU interim President Joe Harroz released a similar message regarding the coronavirus, more specifically called COVID-19.

“While OU is considering the possibility of suspending in-person classes on the Norman campus following spring break, no final decision has been made,” Harroz said. “A formal announcement will be communicated in the coming days. If students are leaving campus before the end of the week, they should take any instructional materials and devices needed in the event that face-to-face instruction is temporarily suspended and replaced with online learning. Resources will be made available to students and faculty should this decision be made. Face-to-face instruction is planned to continue uninterrupted on both the OU-Tulsa and OUHSC campuses. The university will provide regular updates as the situation evolves.”

Oklahoma’s second COVID-19 case was diagnosed in Tulsa County earlier Tuesday. The infected person reportedly traveled to Italy, a country that has been heavily affected by the global outbreak.

Several universities around the country have previously announced the cancellation of classes owing to the coronavirus’ presumed spread.

The situation is also affecting Oklahoma’s economy.

Background on the coronavirus

More specifically called COVID-19, the coronavirus originated in the Wuhan province of China in late 2019. The virus has spread around the world, with reported cases on every continent. In America, the worst initial outbreak occurred in the state of Washington where multiple people died at a nursing home.

According to World Health Organization tracking, more than 470 cases have been confirmed in the U.S. so far compared to more than 9,000 cases in Italy and more than 80,000 cases in China.

COVID-19, one in a family of viruses that affect humans and other animals, causes severe respiratory issues that have higher morbidity rates among seniors and those with other illnesses or weakened immune systems.

Oklahoma Commissioner of Health Gary Cox said Monday that anyone who believes they may have symptoms of the coronavirus should call their regular health care provider.

“Tell them you’re having symptoms, and they will give [you] instructions on precautions to take,” Cox said.

He offered best-practice suggestions for the public.

“Wash your hands often, and certainly don’t be around people that are sick or ill — social distancing, six or seven feet from someone that is ill,” Cox said. “Just common sense precautions, getting plenty of rest and healthy diets. Those are things that would protect us from colds, seasonal flu and COVID-19, for that matter.”