Support Journalism

First of all, I’d just like to say happy Mother’s Day to all the moms out there. Can we gather for Mother’s Day? Do we need to wear masks? The answer is “probably” or “maybe” to both questions, I’m guessing. Just be careful, but remember to show your mom appreciation one way or another today.

At the very least, you could do your mother a favor and, you know, not infect her. In the comic above, Jason Vorhees is doing his part to promote mask wearing, as you can see, because we know how his mom can get.

In all seriousness, the question of mask wearing for any event will be a question we ask for the foreseeable future as things open up and people gather as they once did. More data is needed to make any big decisions (a point I will harp on forever, it seems), but I’m hoping most people will take at least some precautions before going out regardless of what we know, or don’t know. Stay safe, everyone.

Past comics about how things used to be

All the government Oklahoma could ever want

Open sesame: Kevin Stitt and the 40 mayors

Parents agree: The Easter bunny is an essential worker

Bad news for Cheetos: Our behaviors are changing

Quarantine quandary: Are your pets sick of you yet?

Quarantine: A rear window into our worried minds

From wipes to swipes, social (distance) life impacted

Birds of a feather draw together

Where the whiskey drowns and the Bern chases …

Blow up the Thunder? Chris Paul extinguished the fuse

Imagine that: New Oklahoma brand confuses some

Be careful searching, algorithm overlords are watching

Oklahoma’s recent liquor bicker confusing, even sober

Highway to the construction zone

All ears: OU basketball gets it right as Top Daug returns

Stitt, tribal leaders pack their poker faces for court