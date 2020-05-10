First of all, I’d just like to say happy Mother’s Day to all the moms out there. Can we gather for Mother’s Day? Do we need to wear masks? The answer is “probably” or “maybe” to both questions, I’m guessing. Just be careful, but remember to show your mom appreciation one way or another today.
At the very least, you could do your mother a favor and, you know, not infect her. In the comic above, Jason Vorhees is doing his part to promote mask wearing, as you can see, because we know how his mom can get.
In all seriousness, the question of mask wearing for any event will be a question we ask for the foreseeable future as things open up and people gather as they once did. More data is needed to make any big decisions (a point I will harp on forever, it seems), but I’m hoping most people will take at least some precautions before going out regardless of what we know, or don’t know. Stay safe, everyone.
