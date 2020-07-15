Support Journalism

Oklahoma City may soon join other large municipalities around the country with a mask ordinance of its own depending on how a City Council vote shakes out Friday.

Mayor David Holt announced the 1 p.m. special meeting via Facebook this morning. Holt signaled in his Facebook post that he will vote in favor of the mask ordinance put forward by Ward 8 Councilman Mark Stonecipher.

We remain concerned that COVID-19 new cases and hospitalizations continue to remain at elevated levels in Oklahoma City…. Posted by Mayor David Holt on Wednesday, July 15, 2020

Holt said the ordinance would require the use of masks in indoor public spaces with “common sense exceptions.”

“[Stonecipher’s] stated intent is to lower the demand being placed on our hospitals by flattening the curve through the use of masks, an approach that allows our economy and employment to continue their recoveries,” Holt said in his Facebook post.

Holt said in his 46 of the 50 largest cities in the country have some form of a mask ordinance requiring compliance in public spaces.

Separately, the City Council will also hear recommendations on masks from the Oklahoma City-County Board of Health at a meeting Thursday morning. No action will be taken at that meeting.

Mark ordinances happening around Oklahoma

Cases have been on the rise in Oklahoma. The state recorded more than 900 positive cases Tuesday, its highest one-day total since the pandemic began in early spring. That was topped by 1,075 new cases today. Hospitalizations stemming from the novel coronavirus in the Oklahoma City metro area have also been creeping up, with 561 currently hospitalized in the state today.

Gov. Kevin Stitt also announced Wednesday he tested positive for the virus and is isolating at home. Stitt has been opposed to issuing a statewide mask mandate.

Tulsa is also considering its own mask ordinance. Mayor G.T. Bynum and the city council are set to consider requiring people to wear masks in indoor public spaces at a meeting today.

Both Stillwater and Norman have already implemented mask ordinances. The Norman City Council approved its ordinance at a meeting July 8. Stillwater’s took effect Saturday, and requires those over 5 years of age to wear masks in public. Smaller communities like Altus and Stilwell have also implemented a mask ordinance.

Earlier today: Stitt tests positive