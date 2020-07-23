Support Journalism

Dear college student: Are you considering being a car-hop this semester for extra cash? Maybe you’d rather ditch the roller skates and just eat ramen until Christmas break?

Put down the limeade because we’ve got an idea for you! Apply for one of our two paid fall internship positions right now and enjoy air conditioning while you make money this semester.

What and when

NonDoc wants to hire two college-age individuals for our fall paid internship program. We are looking for one editorial intern who will report on various stories — including the 2020 election — while learning online publishing systems. We are also interviewing for one marketing intern who will create social media messages, market our content to the public, learn about fundraising and help us achieve other nonprofit goals.

Applicants must submit a cover letter, a resumé and two samples of relevant work to editorial@nondoc.com by 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12. Interviews will be conducted via Zoom call the following week.

The two internships will commence at the beginning of September and will run through December. The exact start and end dates can be flexible.

We recognize that some students’ academic plans may have been disrupted for the fall semester, which is why these positions are specified for college-age individuals. That means candidates do not have to be enrolled in a university to apply, but they must have a demonstrated interest and talent in either journalism or marketing to be considered for the internships.

Those chosen for the paid positions will learn skills related to writing, editing, marketing, social media, distribution of content, nonprofit operations and fundraising. They will learn how to use WordPress as well as CoSchedule and other tools of the media industry.

Questions can be sent to editorial@nondoc.com. The two positions will require some in-person interaction, but most work will be completed remotely.

About us

Launched in 2015, NonDoc.com is an award-winning journalism website based in Oklahoma City. At the start of the new year, we transitioned to pursue nonprofit operations to ensure the sustainability of our independent journalism.

Internship flier: .jpg below, PDF here