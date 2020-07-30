Support Journalism

Thanks to a grant from a national foundation, we are excited to announce NonDoc will be hiring an education reporter. The position will focus on school issues in Oklahoma, particularly concerning how the 2020-2021 academic year is being affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

For now, the position involves a nine-month commitment, and applications (details below) are due by 11:59 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20. Qualified candidates must be willing to live in Oklahoma from September through May, with a possible extension of the job beyond that timeframe.

The full job listing is posted below and features a downloadable PDF that can be shared with potential applicants. Those interested should have a background in professional journalism and a commitment to independent media. The position offers flexibility in work hours but also requires a commitment to certain extended hours such as overnight stays outside the OKC metro area, election nights, organizational events and breaking news.

Other details — including compensation — can be found below. We are grateful to the Walton Family Foundation for providing funding for this position. The Walton Family Foundation provides financial support to numerous journalism publications and efforts around the country, and it will play no role in NonDoc’s editorial decisions.

Please consider sharing this post and the following job details with potentially interested journalists.

NonDoc education reporter: Application information

Based in Oklahoma City, NonDoc Media seeks a full-time education reporter to assist with and grow operations of NonDoc.com, a responsible public forum for news and commentary that received more than 1 million views in 2019 and was named “best website” by the Society of Professional Journalists’ Oklahoma Chapter for a second year in a row. So far in 2020, our website traffic is up more than 60 percent across the board.

Qualified applicants will have at least two years’ experience in professional journalism and must exhibit proficient language and computer skills. Familiarity with WordPress is a plus, and AP style and grammar rules are required knowledge. Knowledge of education systems is also valued.

This position focuses on reporting about Oklahoma’s education system and the challenges faced and adjustments made amid the pandemic. The journalist will be required to produce content for a digital publication that values photography, multimedia and social media elements.

Position: Education Reporter (nine-month initial contract)

Salary: $3,700 / month

Benefits: Monthly health insurance stipend; travel reimbursement; flexibility

Job Duties: Under the guidance of NonDoc’s editor in chief and managing editor, the education reporter will lead coverage of Oklahoma’s education sector and how it has been affected by COVID-19. This position is expected to produce weekly content related to how Oklahoma’s education system is dealing with and adjusting to the COVID-19 pandemic. The reporter will be expected to cover various public meetings, dig into all facets of the education realm and travel Oklahoma at times to understand various communities. All employees of NonDoc Media are expected to assist with organizational events.

To apply: Send a cover letter, a resume, at least two writing samples and any other relevant work samples to Editorial@NonDoc.com.

Application Deadline: Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020.

Preferred Start Date: September 2020.