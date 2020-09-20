Support Journalism

Who knew you could turn a convention center into a movie studio? Apparently a new local production studio called Prairie Surf Media did and plans to do just that with the Cox Convention Center. While not quite in the dilapidated state depicted in my comic above, the Cox Convention Center has seen very little use recently, for obvious reasons. With the new Oklahoma City Convention Center nearing the end of its construction, the Cox Center likely will soon see even less.

This could be a great reuse of the facility if it comes to fruition, but I wonder about the demand for something like this right now. I’m not exactly a Hollywood insider, but this studio will be in Oklahoma, and with the industry falling on tough times during the pandemic, it seems like the Cox Convention Center would be a little ways down the pecking order as far as studios go. Perhaps this kind of thing is exactly what smaller productions would be looking for, though. Who knows? It’s exciting in any case, if nothing else other than giving a giant part of downtown some proper use. I’m looking forward to seeing what they can do.

