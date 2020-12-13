Support Journalism

Another week of our time in a pandemic and another revelation about the weird rules we have given ourselves in this state. At a press conference this past week, Gov. Kevin Stitt was asked about the ABLE Commission writing tickets to bars and restaurants for not complying with a rule regarding the cease of service at 11 p.m.

It appears there is a bit of gray area to this already bizarre rule, and the governor indicated that his intent was for people to be able to finish their food or beverage before being ushered out for the night. I say it’s a bizarre rule because the 11 p.m. deadline seems kind of arbitrary, when the places are packed earlier in the day and night and, you know, the virus spreads. But hey, a lot of this is like the Twilight Zone to me at this point, so why not?

I suppose it’s a good thing that we have the ABLE Commission, who I think normally loves handing out citations, to come in and kick enforcement into overdrive. After the clarification this week by the governor, I have a feeling we may be seeing a bit less of them, however. I’m not sure what is good or bad for this situation anymore.

