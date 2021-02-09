Support Journalism

State laws require candidates running for public office to file campaign finance reports — one way or another — for their campaigns.

Candidates for municipal and school board races must file these contribution and expenditure reports for each quarter if their campaign has received contributions or has made expenditures of more than $1,000. Filing is based on a reporting schedule, though with whom they file depends on what race they are running.

Jan. 31 was the filing deadline for campaign contributions and expenditures by school board and municipal election candidates during 2020’s fourth quarter (Oct. 1-Dec. 31). Some candidates have yet to file that report, although it is not immediately clear if their campaigns reached the financial threshold that would require them to file reports.

Below are links to candidates’ campaign finance reports for some of the local races NonDoc has been previewing this election season. Primary Election Day is today, and a general election is slated for April 9.

Oklahoma City Public Schools Board of Education

The Oklahoma City Public Schools Board of Education does not provide campaign reporting information on its district website. The information embedded below was provided to NonDoc by OKCPS Board Clerk Craig Kates.

As of Monday, Feb. 8, candidates for the OKCPS board who have not yet provided reporting information include Wilfredo Santos Rivera, Carole Thompson and James McHenry.

Chairperson candidates: incumbent Paula Lewis, Charles Henry, Wilfredo Santos Rivera

District 1 Representative candidates: Brett Hayes, Carole Thompson

District 2 Representative candidates: Lori Bowman, James McHenry

Oklahoma City Council

Candidate campaign reporting is provided on the City of Oklahoma City’s website. As of Monday, Feb. 8, candidates who had not yet filed information include Joshua Debolt and Trey Bishop.

Ward 1 candidates: Richard Buchanan, Bradley Carter, Nana Dankwa, Joshua Debolt, Bill Flemming, Susan Parisi, Megan Scott, Jay Sherrill and Shay Varnell.

Ward 3 candidates: Trey Bishop, Tim Long, Jessica Martinez-Brooks, Kelli Payne, Allen Swanda and Barbara Young.

Ward 4 candidates: Sam Grimaldo, Larry Hopper and Todd Stone.

Edmond Public Schools Board of Education

Candidate campaign reporting is not provided on the district’s website. Information embedded below was provided by Edmond Public Schools Board Clerk Judy Pendergraft. All candidates have filed this information.

District 1 Representative candidates: Lee Ann Kuhlman, Margaret Best, Charles Woodham and Latarsha Hodges.

Edmond City Council

The City of Edmond does not provide candidate campaign reporting information on their website. Information was provided by City of Edmond administrative specialist Nicole Koehn.

As of Monday, Feb. 8, candidates who had not yet filed this information include Nathan Walters, David Miller and Ryan Dahle.

Mayoral candidates: Darrell Davis, Nathan Walters

Ward 3 candidates: Cody Boyd, Sheryl Janis and Christin Mugg

Ward 4 candidates: Stacie Peterson, David Miller, Ryan Dahle and Michael Buoy

Norman City Council

The City of Norman provides candidate campaign reporting on its website. As of Monday, Feb. 8, candidates who have not yet filed this information include John Argo and Billy Davison.

Edward Maguire was initially running for Ward 2, but withdrew from the race owing to “personal reasons.”

Ward 1 candidates: Chris Lewis and Brandi Studley

Ward 2 candidates: Matt McGarry, Jay Wendorff and John Argo

Ward 3 candidates: Alison Petrone, Kelly Lynn and Sam Talley

Ward 5 candidates: Lisa Meyer, Michael Nash, Rarchar Tortorello and Billy Davison

Ward 7 candidates: C.L. Jourden, Stephen Tyler Holman and Monica Marsh