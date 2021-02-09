Support Journalism

Outspokenly conservative candidates performed well in the primary elections for Edmond City Council’s two available seats, both of which will head to April 6 runoffs.

In Ward 3, Sheryl Janis, who promised to stand for “conservative values and high moral standards,” landed comfortably ahead of two other candidates with 45.8 percent of the vote. Janis will face Christin Mugg, a local attorney whose campaign focused on infrastructure, in the general election. Mugg received 31.6 percent of the primary vote.

In Ward 4, Stacie Peterson, who campaigned against the “government’s usurpation of individual liberty,” finished ahead of three other candidates to come away with 45.9 percent of votes cast. In a distant second place, with 28.8 percent, finished David Miller, who was running to reclaim Ward 4, which he represented from 2001 to 2012.

Edmond has an unconventional election process in which a ward’s primary election is limited to voters who reside in that district, but the general election is citywide and open all eligible Edmond voters, regardless of what ward they live in. The general election is scheduled for April 6, which is also when Edmond’s mayoral election will take place.

Edmond City Council Ward 3

Janis, who won 755 of 1,650 cast in the district, was born in Edmond and now owns and operates a mechanic business with her husband, Joe. Janis ran on a platform that emphasized support for the police and fire departments, opposition to government overreach, support for small businesses and improvement of the city’s recreation spaces.

Mugg, who finished in second place with 521 votes, is an attorney who runs a practice specializing in estate planning, tax law and charitable planning. She has lived in Edmond since 1998. Mugg’s campaign has emphasized government transparency and local development and infrastructure issues.

The final candidate in the race was Cody Boyd, who works as a public information officer for the Oklahoma Department of Transportation. Transportation figured heavily in Boyd’s campaign, along with improving education and health care and maintaining open communication with constituents.

Edmond City Council Ward 4

Peterson received 640 of 1,395 votes cast in Ward 4. Peterson is a nurse and, along with her husband, also owns a local development company. Peterson grew up in Edmond and is running for office for the first time.

The main items on her platform are protecting individual liberties, defending the police against leftists and resisting new or higher taxes and increased rates for things such as water service.

David Miller, who received 402 votes, previously served as the district’s council member for more than a decade before leaving Edmond briefly for a job in Louisiana in 2012.

During his previous stint on the council, he was involved in co-authoring the Edmond Transportation Plan, establishing CityLink Edmond, developing the city’s parks and recreation facilities and expanding roads. He opposes business shutdowns for COVID-19 and instituting a municipal property tax in Edmond.

Two others campaigned for the seat. Michael Bouy, a realtor and pastor, came in third, with 307 votes. In fourth place was Ryan Dahle, who works at a local energy company and has lived in Edmond for one year. He received 46 votes.

