Bring back the ol’ “Texas Stop Sign,” as they say. I know there are still a few Dairy Queen’s around Oklahoma, but if Oklahoma wants to be Texas and the Legislature’s political plan is to lure businesses to relocate here, we need to be as much like “the state South of us” as we can.

In all seriousness, I’d take a Buc-ee’s or two near OKC, especially if for some reason that was the low quality-of-life bar to clear in getting more corporate headquarters to set up shop in the area.

Unfortunately, that isn’t the reality of the situation. The conversation around this topic has been played out for many years, so I think we’re all familiar with the checklist of things Oklahoma “needs” in order to be more successful in this area.

Lower corporate tax rates are… something. But in the modern world, a lack of qualified, educated workers is a much higher item on the list we need to address. I suppose it depends on what kinds of companies we’re trying to attract, of course, but a population with diverse skill sets should be a no-brainer as a starting point.

At the very least, it’s good to see House Speaker Charles McCall (R-Atoka) and other lawmakers having this conversation publicly. As for how we get from point A to point B, I’m just hoping there’s a plan sooner than later.

