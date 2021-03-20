Support Journalism

To the editors,

As a public educator, I am really annoyed by HB 2030, proposed by Rep. Terry O’Donnell (R-Catoosa), which would require high school students to pass a citizenship test in order to graduate.

High school students are already required to pass U.S. history (with a state test) and a U.S. government class. Presumably they would know everything on the proposed citizenship test. Let’s not waste money and valuable instructional time giving another meaningless standardized test.

Now, if the bill were amended to require legislators and politicians to pass a citizenship test in order to hold office, I would fully support it. If you added a required course on the U.S. and state constitutions, I would actively campaign to get it passed.

Here is a quick list of civics slip-ups state and national lawmakers have made over the years and some legislation they have proposed that was deemed unconstitutional:

I found all of these examples after a 20-minute online search. I can only imagine what else is out there. Legislators would be better served by educating themselves and leaving high school students alone.

Hilary Cowen

Norman

