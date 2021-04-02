Support Journalism

Nathan Walters, one of two candidates seeking to become Edmond’s next mayor, has yet to file the campaign finance report due March 29, according to City of Edmond officials. Walters told NonDoc after a March 24 debate that he had not had raised or spent money by the year’s first reporting deadline, but that he would file during the next reporting cycle.

“(We will file for) the next reportable cycle. My CPA is taking care of all of that. We didn’t start fundraising or spending money until after the primaries,” Walters said March 24. “We didn’t have anything to [report].”

Walters did not return a phone call or text message today. Edmond voters will decide between Walters and current Ward 3 Edmond City Council member Darrell Davis on Tuesday, April 6.

According to Tiffany Elcyzyn, a compliance officer with the Oklahoma Ethics Commission, candidates were required to file a report by March 29 detailing campaign contributions and expenditures made Jan. 1 through March 22. If a candidate receives a donation of $1,000 or more from a single donor between March 23 and April 4, they must also file a continuing report of contributions within 24 hours.

State law requires candidates running for municipal races to file these contribution and expenditure reports for each quarter if their campaign has received contributions or has made expenditures of more than $1,000. Filing is based on a reporting schedule, with Edmond City Council candidates filing reports directly with the Edmond City Clerk’s Office.

“Essentially, it’s state law, so our role in that is to receive those reports. If someone has a concern they would need to reach out to the Oklahoma Ethics Commission who actually manages the whole process,” said Casey Moore, City of Edmond director of marketing and public relations. “The city’s role in these financial reports is to receive them and to keep them on file for up to four years.”

Davis has filed campaign finance reports, which have been combined into a single PDF and embedded below.

Other Edmond elections

Edmond voters will also have the opportunity to cast their ballots for a few other races on April 6; including two Edmond City Council seats, an Edmond Public Schools Board seat and State Senate District 22.

Edmond City Council Ward 3 candidates include business owner and Kannaway brand ambassador for Sheryl Janis and owner of Mugg Winston Law Firm Christin Mugg. Ward 4 candidates include registered nurse Stacie Peterson and former Edmond City Council member David Miller.

The ballot for District 1 of the Edmond Public Schools Board features incumbent Lee Ann Kuhlman and registered nurse and realtor Margaret Best.

In regards to State Senate District 22, voters will see Republican candidate Jake Merrick and Democrat Molly Ooten on the ballot.

Watch full debate between Edmond mayoral candidates