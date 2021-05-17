Support Journalism

With only a few hours for the public, media and even some lawmakers to review the issues and changes at hand, the House Joint Committee on Appropriations and Budget advanced 40 bills this afternoon related to the state budget, agency spending directions and other policy adjustments.

“There was quite a rush on trying to make sure we got all bills out,” House Appropriations and Budget Chairman Kevin Wallace (R-Wellston) said during the meeting.

Legislative leaders and Gov. Kevin Stitt announced a budget deal Thursday and staff worked through the weekend to draft the bills, which were released late Monday morning, with some language being revealed only shortly before the day’s meetings started. (The Senate JCAB held its own meeting.)

The following offers a description of and link to each bill. The votes noted were from the House JCAB meeting, which lasted about 90 minutes. All measures next move to the House or Senate floors, depending on their chamber of origin.