To the editors:

The Multiple Injury Trust Fund has enjoyed an excellent rapport with Oklahoma’s leadership and has had a productive relationship with lawmakers. In 2019, that partnership resulted in the most conservative MITF reform enacted in its 78-year history, paving the way for correcting course after years of climbing claims and plummeting revenue.

IN RESPONSE TO ‘No one likes surprises’: Multiple Injury Trust Fund director replaced as solution sought by Tres Savage

MITF was the subject of an interim legislative study in 2018, resulting in reform the following year, with an eye toward additional reform in 2022. The Multiple Injury Trust Fund’s revenue needs, including forecasts, have been completely transparent and have been shared profusely. It has been independently audited for decades with copies going to leadership, as well as the state auditor and inspector. There have been zero surprises.

I started at MITF in 1993 as a trial attorney and was promoted to Director in 1998. I was hired the old fashioned way — by applying for the job and proving myself. MITF’s staff of eight has done its best to shoulder 20 percent of the state’s workers’ compensation indemnity costs, even as revenue declined. I am extremely proud of them all, and I am proud of the work that has been accomplished to date, positioning MITF for recovery. I am saddened to depart, but the job was changed statutorily in 2013 to a political appointment, and I am not a politician.

On a personal note, I have met some talented, supportive people along the way, and I am grateful for that.

Richard Cole

Oklahoma City

