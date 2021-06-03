Support Journalism

Two Oklahoma municipalities and two school districts — one large and one small — will have propositions on the ballot for the June 8 special election.

Among other items up for decision, Tulsa Public Schools will ask residents to approve four bond measures totaling $414 million, and voters in Lahoma — west of Enid — will determine whether the city will continue to receive electricity service from OG&E.

Polls on Election Day will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Early voting will take place from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. today and Friday, June 4, as well as from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 5. For a full list of elections being held, visit the Oklahoma State Election Board.

Elections for Lahoma and Spavinaw

Residents in Lahoma, in Garfield County, will vote in the OG&E franchise election on June 8. This election will determine whether the town will continue to receive electricity from OG&E for another 25 years.

Spavinaw, a town of approximately 400 people in northeastern Oklahoma, will ask residents whether to renew their franchise agreement with Public Service Company of Oklahoma. The renewal will allow PSO to continue using streets and alleys to provide electricity to customers for the next 25 years.

Two school districts consider bond issues

Tulsa Public Schools will ask voters to approve four bond propositions totaling $414 million during Tuesday’s special election.

Proposition 1 is for a $166.7 million bond proposal that would go toward school safety improvements. These include safety and security enhancements, ADA-accessibility improvements, improvements to roofing, parking lots and exterior lighting, furniture upgrades, air quality improvements and interior renovations.

Proposition 2 totals $90.7 million to be used for student and classroom technology, including network system and security upgrades and technology.

Proposition 3 will provide $17.3 million for transportation, which includes continuing the district’s transition to buses that use compressed natural gas.

Proposition 4 asks for $139.3 million to go toward learning materials and programs including Greenwood Rising educational materials, textbooks, STEM program and lab updates, support for students with special needs and resources for language learning.

Meanwhile, Navajo Public Schools in Jackson County is a significantly smaller district and will have one bond proposition, for $465,000, on the ballot for voters to consider. If the bond is approved, the funds will be used to purchase new vehicles for student transportation.

Funding from school bond issues must be spent on improvements to the school district, such as construction, repairs, technology, transportation and acquiring furniture and equipment. Bonds issuances provide funding for districts via loans that are paid back over time with local property tax revenues.

According to state law, school bond measures must receive a supermajority of at least 60 percent of the vote in order to be approved.