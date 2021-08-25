Support Journalism

Candidate Alan Melot won the runoff election for the Citizen Potawatomi Nation Tribal Legislature District 1 seat with 150 votes over David Slavin with 93 votes, according to unofficial results announced today.

In the June 26 general election, Alan Melot received 101 votes (34.5 percent of total votes cast) and David Slavin received 77 votes (26.3 percent of votes).

Melot — who resides in Joplin, Missouri — thanked CPN citizens for their support.

“I was shocked today when I learned that nearly 250 of you took the time to vote in the CPN District 1 runoff election. So many of you care deeply about the future of our nation and District 1 and took the time to thoughtfully consider who you would vote for,” Melot said in a statement to NonDoc. “To put a point on it, 150 of you put your trust in me and I will be your new District 1 legislator. I am deeply humbled. From the bottom of my heart, thank you. Igwien,”

Melot, who has previously served on the Town Council of Richey, Missouri, said he looks forward to beginning his four-year term.

“I’m excited to be able to meet you, to get to know you and learn how to help you achieve your goals as proud Citizen Potawatomi. I’m excited to have the opportunity to help bring healthy growth to our nation, and to be a part of a new generation of leaders,” he said. “I’m excited to learn from my elders, excited to continue traditions, excited to work with other legislators, excited to work with our administration, excited to be able to serve. I’ll have more to say later, but for now… shake a leg, folks, it’s time to celebrate!”

Slavin thanked his supporters and congratulated Melot on his win.

“First I want to thank all the members that voted and supported me. I want to congratulate Alan on his win. And I hope he does well,” Slavin said in a statement.

District 1 of the Citizen Potawatomi Nation covers 16 states: Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont and Wisconsin.

The results are unofficial until the Citizen Potawatomi Election Committee certifies them. The results are set to be certified Friday at 5 p.m.

According to Melot’s campaign website and articles within the Hownikan — the Citizen Potawatomi newspaper — Melot is a licensed psychologist with a masters degree in clinical psychology. He works as an outpatient therapist.

Among other policy points, Melot said during his campaign that he aims to coordinate consistent tribal meetings with CPN tribal citizens, increase governmental transparency and help citizens access available tribal and federal resources during his tenure in office.