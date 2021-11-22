Support Journalism

After a long break to let the air clear from our last podcast episode, the Live from the News Dungeon team is back this week with a wonderful guest: Bailey Perkins Wright, the state advocacy and public policy director for the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma and the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma.

The Regional Food Bank distributes food through a network of local distribution centers throughout central and western Oklahoma, and the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma covers the other half of the state.

Perkins Wright talks about how the state’s food banks juggle the challenges of getting food where it’s needed. She also discusses the larger issue of hunger in Oklahoma, which has one of the highest levels of food insecurity in the country.

Stick around for a historical nugget about the Choctaw Nation and the Irish Potato Famine, followed by a trenchant discussion of different types of beans.

As always, you can listen to this week’s episode on your podcast app of choice or via this embed:



Topics at hand: Foodstuffs

As you listen to Episode 17 of Live From the News Dungeon featuring Bailey Perkins Wright, you might find the following links useful to reference:

