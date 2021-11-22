After a long break to let the air clear from our last podcast episode, the Live from the News Dungeon team is back this week with a wonderful guest: Bailey Perkins Wright, the state advocacy and public policy director for the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma and the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma.
The Regional Food Bank distributes food through a network of local distribution centers throughout central and western Oklahoma, and the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma covers the other half of the state.
Perkins Wright talks about how the state’s food banks juggle the challenges of getting food where it’s needed. She also discusses the larger issue of hunger in Oklahoma, which has one of the highest levels of food insecurity in the country.
Stick around for a historical nugget about the Choctaw Nation and the Irish Potato Famine, followed by a trenchant discussion of different types of beans.
As always, you can listen to this week’s episode on your podcast app of choice or via this embed:
Topics at hand: Foodstuffs
As you listen to Episode 17 of Live From the News Dungeon featuring Bailey Perkins Wright, you might find the following links useful to reference:
- Information on the work of the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma and the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma, including how to donate or volunteer;
- A link to subscribe to the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma’s L.E.A.D. on Food Security newsletter;
- Information on SNAP benefit increases via the Double Up Bucks program;
- A map of the Regional Food Bank’s network of local food and resource centers;
- An article on supermarket profit margins;
- The history of the Choctaw Nation effort to send aid to Ireland during the Irish Potato Famine;
- A photo of the Kindred Spirits sculpture in Ireland.
As always, please rate, review, subscribe and share with your friends.
Previous episodes of Live from the News Dungeon
- Episode 1: Spit takes and fluid fingers
- Episode 2: Gifts for the holidaze
- Episode 3: Vaccinate me
- Episode 4: Rep. Jon Echols previews the 2021 Oklahoma legislative session
- Episode 5: Learning is a lifelong endeavor
- Episode 6: Pod bods, electric bugaboo, climate change and TV madness
- Episode 7: David Walters has opinions on the power grid
- Episode 8: A sober discussion of the bambalacha
- Episode 9: The OKC streetcar named frustration
- Episode 10: The joy of hassling the Hof(meister)
- Episode 11: Cats, dogs and where they come from
- Episode 12: Toonin’ with Mike Allen
- Episode 13: More Freedom with Andy Moore
- Episode 14: Our visits to Duncan and Okmulgee; OU’s move to the SEC
- Episode 15: Food for thought after 6 years of NonDoc
- Episode 16: Fair warning, this episode stinks