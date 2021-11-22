Support Journalism

Gov. Kevin Stitt has selected former Ernst & Young office managing partner Mark Wood to fill a vacancy on the Oklahoma Tax Commission, a three-member body that governs tax issues in the state and is currently in the midst of a disagreement over whether tribal citizens living and working on affirmed Indian Country reservations owe income taxes to the state.

“I am honored to be appointed by the governor to this position. I have worked in public accounting and tax for over 35 years,” Wood said. “I look forward to utilizing this experience to serve the citizens and taxpayers of the State of Oklahoma. I will work with the other commissioners to ensure the OTC operates fairly and efficiently.”

With his appointment, Wood fills the unexpired term of former Sen. Clark Jolley, who resigned as tax commissioner effective Nov. 1 to begin a campaign for state treasurer in the 2022 election cycle. Jolley was appointed in 2016 by then-Gov. Mary Fallin.

Wood’s appointment means Stitt has selected all three tax commissioners. He selected Charlie Prater in February 2019 and Shelly Paulk in March 2021.

“Mark brings a wealth of tax experience from his [impressive] career spanning over nearly four decades in the private sector,” Stitt said. “I have every confidence in his ability to serve Oklahomans well in this new role.”

Wood’s term will run through Jan. 10, 2023.

Wood graduated from John Marshall High School in Oklahoma City and holds degrees from the University of Oklahoma in accounting and economics. He has served as an adjunct professor at OU for oil and gas accounting and on the Steed School of Accounting board within the Michael F. Price College of Business.

Wood has also been heavily involved with the United Way of Central Oklahoma, serving as the 2021 chairman of the organization’s investment committee.

The Oklahoma Tax Commission typically meets on Tuesday afternoons.

