The chickens are coming home to roost in Oklahoma City … potentially.

That statement would normally mean bad things the city has done in the past are coming back to bite us, but given that the issue of urban OKC chickens is currently being discussed by the City Council, “chickens roosting” could quite literally be the case.

Many people already raise chickens in OKC limits despite a city ordinance drastically limiting the practice. But a proposed change expected for February would legalize up to six hens per yard across the city, and many prospective owners of OKC chickens are clucking about the topic.

Yes, you too may soon be able to have fresher eggs, if you live within city limits. (OKC chickens are already authorized to live on properties of one acre or more.)

If the new ordinance is passed, the birds can be up close and personal, as anyone will be able to keep them. Soon they’ll be taking the OKC streetcar like the rest of us, right?

