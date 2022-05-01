Support Journalism

What makes one a patriot in the modern day? The term, once used almost exclusively to describe people involved in the Revolutionary War, has in recent years been thrown around at just about anything in the United States, and especially in the political realm.

Apparently it can also be a nickname for politicians themselves, or at least that is what was attempted to be argued this past week in a hearing before the Oklahoma State Election Board. The issue involved Sean Roberts, a candidate for the commissioner of labor, having his alleged nickname “The Patriot” as a part of his name on the ballot. The ensuing hearing, and his arguments as to why he has the nickname, were humorous, to say the least. In fact, the entire issue is silly, but such is the reality we’re living in currently. If only “Freedom Fries” had been introduced as evidence.

I want to know how far Roberts could have taken it, however. He could have shown up to the hearing in full colonial-era garb; breeches, tricorn hat, and a musket. Now that’s a patriot! As it happened, the whole affair ended in a fairly ho-hum fashion, and the board voted to have the nickname stricken from the ballot. Perhaps “Taps” is in order.

Past Sundaze comics

Frugal rabbit worried about the price of eggs

‘Resistance is futile’: Beware of the Borg in election year

Oklahoma’s mysterious case of The Winchester Burger

Night owls want daylight saving time to be permanent

The power of bitcoin mining in Oklahoma

Does Holland have a snowball’s chance for the Senate?

David Holt rides wave of popularity to reelection

Oklahoma winter weather drifts in and out of our lives

Tom Brady retirement talk: Goodbye to the GOAT?

Urban OKC chickens ready to live their best lives

Oklahomans having the wrong type of Dry January

However you say it, omicron variant tests our resolve

In 2022, don’t let the perfect be the enemy of the good

Tune up the air conditioning on Santa’s sleigh

Atoka Public Schools: ‘The leaders in southeast Oklahoma on esports’

Our precious: OU will haver a new football coach soon

Gaining function: Hunters fear of COVID-19 in deer

Infrastructure bill will fuel perpetual construction

Squeegee your third eye for the new congressional map

Zuckerberg’s Meta description previews new nightmare

‘Stop trying to figure out a way to retrofit the old jail’

Edmond voters say: Not in the backyard of my park

QuikTrip in OKC means delicious competition

Oklahomans sniffle through invasion of the allergens

Big bet: Restarting the conversation on sportsbook

Sick and tired of summer each September

Waiting for our old buddy, Personal Responsibility

Finally burger time? In-N-Out should be in OKC

The delta variant is getting a little too trendy

Git along little dogies: It’s SEC or bust

California fires bring the hazy days of summer to OKC

Western lows: The unclear motivations of Western Heights board members

Despite housing prices, more mosquitoes moving in