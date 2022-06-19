It was never explicitly outlined in the movies, but the wisdom in the comic above seems like a hard and fast rule that works in-universe.
Fatherly advice can operate that way sometimes, you know? Other times, it’s a bit more nuanced, and that’s where the real lessons are learned. Or at least that’s what classic television has taught me.
Regardless of your media consumption experience, I hope people who have the opportunity get to spend some quality time with their dads this Father’s Day. If you can’t, perhaps this is some positive advice you can reflect on for your daily life — such as what and what not to eat.
Past Sundaze comics
What would convince Markwayne Mullin to debate?
Overtime: The match continues with special sessions
Professor Swadley and the cheese-melting machine
Call me Tag Agent: In Catoosa, a replacement steps up
Where Mother’s Day comes sweeping down the plain
It’s a tough life being ‘The Patriot’
Frugal rabbit worried about the price of eggs
‘Resistance is futile’: Beware of the Borg in election year
Oklahoma’s mysterious case of The Winchester Burger
Night owls want daylight saving time to be permanent
The power of bitcoin mining in Oklahoma
Does Holland have a snowball’s chance for the Senate?
David Holt rides wave of popularity to reelection
Oklahoma winter weather drifts in and out of our lives
Tom Brady retirement talk: Goodbye to the GOAT?
Urban OKC chickens ready to live their best lives
Oklahomans having the wrong type of Dry January
However you say it, omicron variant tests our resolve
In 2022, don’t let the perfect be the enemy of the good
Tune up the air conditioning on Santa’s sleigh
Atoka Public Schools: ‘The leaders in southeast Oklahoma on esports’
Our precious: OU will haver a new football coach soon
Gaining function: Hunters fear of COVID-19 in deer
Infrastructure bill will fuel perpetual construction
Squeegee your third eye for the new congressional map
Zuckerberg’s Meta description previews new nightmare
‘Stop trying to figure out a way to retrofit the old jail’
Edmond voters say: Not in the backyard of my park
QuikTrip in OKC means delicious competition
Oklahomans sniffle through invasion of the allergens
Big bet: Restarting the conversation on sportsbook
Sick and tired of summer each September
Waiting for our old buddy, Personal Responsibility
Finally burger time? In-N-Out should be in OKC