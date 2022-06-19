Support Journalism

It was never explicitly outlined in the movies, but the wisdom in the comic above seems like a hard and fast rule that works in-universe.

Fatherly advice can operate that way sometimes, you know? Other times, it’s a bit more nuanced, and that’s where the real lessons are learned. Or at least that’s what classic television has taught me.

Regardless of your media consumption experience, I hope people who have the opportunity get to spend some quality time with their dads this Father’s Day. If you can’t, perhaps this is some positive advice you can reflect on for your daily life — such as what and what not to eat.

