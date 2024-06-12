Support Journalism

Four Republicans are on the primary election ballot in House District 53, where Republican incumbent Rep. Mark McBride is unable to seek reelection owing to term limits.

Insurance agent Jason Blair, pastor Heather Boss, sports apparel professional Nick Pokorny and educator Kathren Stehno are all seeking the seat. McBride (R-Moore) has endorsed Blair.

If no candidate attains more than 50 percent of the June 18 vote, the top two finishers will face each other in a runoff election Aug. 27.

No Democrat, Libertarian or independent filed for the race, so the seat will be filled by the winner of the Republican primary.

House District 53 represents Cleveland County and includes parts of the cities Moore, Norman and Oklahoma City. The district spans both sides of Interstate 35 and runs from North 12th Street in Moore to Indian Hills Road in Norman.

The following cheat sheet offers an overview of the GOP candidates based on information from publicly available sources. Candidates are presented in alphabetical order.

Jason Blair

Age: 45

Profession/Occupation: Blair’s current occupation is as a commercial insurance and risk management advisor at Dillingham Insurance. A member of Rotary International, he graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a degree in corporate communications. Blair’s campaign website notes his membership in the Moore Chamber of Commerce. Blair has served as the Ward 3 representative on the Moore City Council since 2014.

Platform: On Blair’s limited campaign website, he lists “protect senior citizens” and “limit welfare and require work” among his priorities. He is pro-life and a member of National Rifle Association, according to his website. Blair is opposed to increasing taxes and says his “decisions at the Capitol will always be guided by his Christian faith.”

Links: Website

Heather Boss

Age: 36

Profession/Occupation: Boss runs Heather N. Boss Ministries.

Priorities: Boss pushes for traditional family values and supports “family-friendly workplace policies and access to affordable childcare.” Her website says she will fight against forced relocation due to turnpike construction and advocate for energy independence by expanding renewable energy. Her Facebook profile details her views on several issues, including education, global institutions, support of the Second Amendment and former President Donald Trump.

Links: Website | Facebook

Nick Pokorny

Age: 33

Profession/Occupation: Pokorny is the collegiate special projects manager at Fanatics, a sports apparel and fan gear company. He holds three master’s degrees. His campaign website references his membership in the Moore Chamber of Commerce, as well as his positions as vice chairman for the Cleveland County GOP and the chairman of the Cleveland County Young Republicans. The Journal Record named Pokorny as one of Oklahoma’s 40 Achievers Under 40 in April.

Platform: Pokorny’s website offers a list of issues including his pro-life and pro-Second Amendment values. His website says the Legislature should “fund students, not systems in education.” Pokorny’s site also says he wants to “protect our children from age-inappropriate materials.” Pokorny has been endorsed by Americans for Prosperity.

Links: Website | Facebook | Twitter

Kathren Stehno

Age: 67

Profession/Occupation: Stehno is currently the chairwoman of the teacher education department at Southwestern Christian University where she also teaches education classes. She holds a master’s degree in school administration and a doctorate in educational leadership. Stehno’s website notes her work in schools “specializing in serving students with autism and trauma.” The 2024 election is Stehno’s second time on the House District 53 ballot after she unsuccessfully challenged McBride in 2022.

Priorities: Stehno’s website shares her views on education funding, saying “we need to decrease the amount of future bonuses for recruiting teachers and use half of that amount to pay for certification tests for those who want to become certified teachers.” Her website notes her desire to increase community involvement in the education system, provide transparency and advocate for alternate educational environments, such as homeschooling. Other issues highlighted on her website include state sovereignty, transparency from transportation agencies and support for the Second Amendment.

Links: Website | Facebook