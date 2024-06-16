Support Journalism

Tillman County Sheriff William “Bill” Ingram died following a motorcycle wreck late Saturday night.

“I can confirm Bill Ingram passed away last night after being transported to OU Medical (Center) for injuries sustained after a motorcycle crash,” said Tillman County Undersheriff Michael Ebner. “I was notified at 10:40 last night. I am not sure where it occurred. I just heard (it was) while on their way home from Norman.”

Calling him “a good man and a great friend,” Ebner said Ingram had celebrated his 50th birthday in May.

“Bill faithfully served the community he was elected to serve. He worked weekends and nights and covered whatever shifts he needed to cover due to us always being short-staffed,” Ebner said. “Bill was a good man and a great friend that was always willing to help however he could.”

Voters elected Ingram Tillman County sheriff in the June 2020 Republican primary. He received 62.5 percent of the 874 votes cast and defeated Bill Hunt.

Four years later, Ingram ultimately chose not to file for reelection. A series of controversial events has defined the 2024 Tillman County sheriff race that will be decided Tuesday.

Ingram took office in 2021 and spoke with KSWO about his approach to the job.

“The people that elected me to put me here believe in me to defend not only them but also their constitutional rights,” Ingram said. “I am a constitutional sheriff, and I truly believe in the Constitution, and it is my duty to defend that for the people of Tillman County.”

Ingram succeeded former Tillman County Sheriff Bobby Whittington, who chose not to seek reelection in 2020.

“Bill was a good guy,” Whittington said Sunday morning. “He was a good officer. He loved riding motorcycles. He was kind of a do-all type of guy.”

Whittington said Ingram worked for the Frederick Police Department before joining the Tillman County Sheriff’s Office during the final years of his tenure. He said Ingram is survived by his wife, Jessica, and a son.

“It’s just a rough time,” Whittington said. “My prayers are for the family to get through this terrible time.”

Rep. Trey Caldwell (R-Lawton) called Ingram a friend and “a servant leader.”

“I’ll miss our Election Day lunches at Pizza Hut in Frederick that had turned into our tradition over the last few years,” Caldwell said. “He worked hard to make sure the residents of Tillman County were safe and secure, all while operating on a shoestring budget. He worked tirelessly advocating for the Oklahoma Sheriff Grant Program that was passed into law this year. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time of unexpected loss.”