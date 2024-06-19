Support Journalism

After primary election results had trickled in Tuesday night, 28 candidates won election to the Oklahoma Legislature outright and are set to be sworn into office in November

The following list of Oklahoma Legislature primary winners reflects those who earned election or reelection Tuesday and will face neither the Aug. 27 runoff nor the Nov. 5 general election.

All June 18 election results are unofficial until they are certified by the Oklahoma State Election Board.

Two newcomers and a representative win State Senate seats

SD 1: Sen. Micheal Bergstrom (R-Adair) garnered 53.37 percent of the vote to beat farm operator, small business owner and risk-management specialist Houston Brittain. As a result, Bergstrom will continue representing the northeast corner of the state.

SD 11: Rep. Regina Goodwin (D-Tulsa) overwhelmingly beat Joe Williams in the Democratic primary to move from the House to the Senate. The north Tulsa seat was open because Sen. Kevin Matthews (D-Tulsa) was term limited.

SD 17: Sen. Shane Jett (R-Shawnee) garnered 50.08 percent of the more than 7,000 votes cast, clearing the 50 percent threshold needed to win reelection outright in the four-way GOP primary by just five votes. Jett will only be able to serve the first two years of the four-year term owing to term limits, but he may face another procedural step before being declared the victor. Former Sen. Ron Sharp (R-Shawnee) made a confusing post on Facebook late Tuesday suggesting he could pursue a recount.

SD 27: Sen. Casey Murdock (R-Felt) achieved 51.94 percent of the vote to beat pastor and rancher Cody Anderson in the seat that represents all of the Panhandle as well as much of northwest Oklahoma. Murdock had been a candidate for the Senate’s next president pro tempore, a designation that opened up Tuesday evening.

SD 29: Sen. Julie Daniels (R-Bartlesville) gained almost 55 percent of the vote to beat former state Rep. Wendi Stearman in the seat centered on Bartlesville.

SD 31: Drugstore owner and agriculture worker Spencer Kern won a three-way Republican primary outright with 50.63 percent of the vote to represent the open southwest Oklahoma district. The seat was open because Sen. Chris Kidd (R-Waurika) ultimately decided not to seek reelection.

SD 48: OKC City Councilwoman Nikki Nice overwhelmingly beat former state Sen. Connie Johnson in the Democratic primary to represent the open north and east Oklahoma City district. Nice’s new term will last just two years because the current senator for the district, Sen. George Young (D-OKC), vacated the seat halfway through his four-year term.

State House of Representatives

HD 2: Rep. Jim Olsen (R-Roland) garnered 58.24 percent of the vote to beat Vian City Council member and Cherokee Nation Tribal Council member E.O. Smith Jr. to continue representing the east Oklahoma seat.

HD 10: Rep. Judd Strom (R-Copan) easily beat pastor and entrepreneur Chad McCarthy with 64.11 percent of the vote to continue representing the district in northeast Oklahoma.

HD 13: Rep. Neil Hayes (R-Checotah) handily beat educator Jarod Mendenhall to continue representing the eastern Oklahoma seat. Mendenhall achieved just 21.17 percent of the vote.

HD 15: Law enforcement officer Tim Turner will represent the open eastern Oklahoma district after garnering 52.64 percent of the vote and clearing the 50 percent threshold to win the five-way GOP primary outright. A former Haskell County sheriff, Turner will have to depart from his district attorney task force job and his post on the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation Commission.

HD 22: Rancher and businessman Ryan Eaves gained 62.02 percent of the vote, beating Johnston County Industrial Authority executive director Troy Golden to represent the southeastern Oklahoma district. The seat is currently held by House Speaker Charles McCall (R-Atoka), who is term-limited.

HD 23: Veteran and pastor Derrick Hildebrant easily beat teacher and coach Connor Whitham to represent a district encompassing Verdigris, Catoosa and east Tulsa. The seat is open because House Majority Whip Terry O’Donnell (R-Catoosa) is term-limited.

HD 25: Rep. Ronny Johns (R-Ada) beat Pontotoc County GOP chairman Robert Burch to continue representing the southeastern Oklahoma district. Johns won 72.71 percent of the vote.

HD 28: Rep. Danny Williams (R-Seminole) beat Columbus Oil Company president and CEO Darlene Wallace to continue representing east-central Oklahoma. Williams won 62.13 percent of the vote.

HD 33: Former teacher Molly Jenkins defeated Rep. John Talley (R-Stillwater) with 60.39 percent of the vote. Jenkins lives on a farm outside of Coyle and criticized Talley from the right during her campaign.

HD 42: Rep. Cindy Roe (R-Lindsay) won her southern Oklahoma seat outright in a three-way primary with 53.53 percent of the vote, beating dump truck owner Tony Bowen and Army veteran and business owner Matthew Huggans.

HD 48: Rep. Tammy Townley (R-Ardmore) gained 60.73 percent of the vote to defeat Department of Defense civilian employee and educator April Brown and continue representing the Ardmore-centered district.

HD 58: Rep. Carl Newton (R-Cherokee) handily beat Kannin J.D. Koehn to continue representing the northwest Oklahoma district.

HD 65: Rep. Toni Hasenbeck (R-Elgin) achieved almost 60 percent of the vote to defeat Air Force and Army veteran William Ratley and continue representing the southwest Oklahoma district.

HD 67: Minister and electrical engineer Rob Hall won the south Tulsa district outright in a four-way GOP primary. Hall barely cleared the 50 percent threshold required to win outright, garnering 50.68 percent of the vote. The race could see a recount as a result.

HD 68: Businessman Mike Lay gained 53.01 percent of the vote and narrowly beat Jonathan Grable to represent the open Jenks-area seat. The seat was open because Rep. Lonnie Sims (R-Jenks) chose not to seek a fourth term and instead is seeking District 2 on the Tulsa County Board of County Commissioners.

HD 72: Educator Michelle McCane easily beat Adam Martin to represent the open north Tulsa seat.

HD 73: Firefighter Ron Stewart won 52.84 percent of the vote and beat Darrell Knox to represent the open north Tulsa district. The district is open because Rep. Regina Goodwin (D-Tulsa) decided to run for the open Senate District 11.

HD 91: Rep. Chris Kannady (R-OKC) once again beat Bruce Fleming with 83.02 percent of the vote to earn a final term representing the district that includes southern Moore. Fleming lost to Kannady in the 2018 and 2020 Republican primary elections for the seat.

HD 96: Rep. Preston Stinson (R-Edmond) won 58.74 percent of the vote and beat Steve Herburger to continue representing the east Edmond seat.

HD 99: Rep. Ajay Pittman (D-OKC) defeated Oklahoma Department of Commerce economic developer Brittane Grant to continue representing the central Oklahoma City seat. Pittman garnered 53.53 percent of the vote.

HD 101: Rep. Robert Manger (R-OKC) garnered 52.2 percent of the vote to hold onto his east Oklahoma City metro district seat. He faced a challenge from Moore police officer Jonathan Hewitt.