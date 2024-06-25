Support Journalism

Are you a detail-oriented individual looking to work with a team that is passionate about producing quality, in-depth journalism? Great news! By the end of 2024, NonDoc will be hiring a pair of editor positions to strengthen our content production processes and further the reach of our reporting.

One of these roles will be defined as a production editor position to streamline and expand the ways our content is presented to and accessed by readers. If you have a knack for content management, preparation and presentation, WordPress operation and all things editing, this may be the perfect position for you.

The second editor position — called “news editor” for purposes of this job posting — will work closely with the production editor to shepherd reporter content from idea to implementation. This editor will work with existing staff to help direct news operations, edit content and complete certain reporting assignments.

Launched in 2015, NonDoc is a nonprofit news organization based in Oklahoma City. While our newsroom is based in OKC’s Paseo Arts District, work location can be flexible within the state of Oklahoma. Please review our About Page for more background and information about our organization.

We intend to hire both of these positions before the end of 2024, so interested applicants should send an introductory email, their resume and at least two relevant work samples to info@nondoc.com by 11:59 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2.

Please find more information below regarding the types of skills relevant for the two editor positions at hand. No candidate is expected to possess every relevant skill, but the two individuals hired will work together as part of a team and will complement one another’s skill sets.

Position descriptions for editor jobs

Candidates for these positions should possess strong written communication skills, technological aptitude and journalism-related experience.

Additional valuable skills include: WordPress operation, HTML understanding, photography and photo editing, video editing and YouTube operation and AP style knowledge. Of course, curiosity and a positive attitude are always appreciated.

Key production editor responsibilities include:

Content presentation and preparation;

WordPress website operation;

Copy editing;

Photography and photo editing;

Limited video production for social media and YouTube;

Mailchimp management; and

Social media writing and engagement.

Key news editor responsibilities include:

Editing reporter content for storytelling, accuracy and grammar;

WordPress website operation;

Story and sourcing development with reporters;

News reporting as needed; and

Election coverage planning.

Responsibilities shared between the positions include:

Project management;

Record request management;

Headline writing; and

Other duties as assigned.

Compensation for the positions:

$50,000 annual salaries;

$500 monthly health care stipend to maximize individual flexibility;

Annual wellness stipend;

Retirement plan matching program; and

Generous PTO.

To apply for one or both of these editor jobs, email info@nondoc.com by 11:59 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, and include:

An introduction and explanation of your interest;

A basic resume; and

At least two examples of relevant work.