When the line forms outside Okemah’s historic Crystal Theatre, patrons of this year’s Woody Guthrie Folk Music Festival will be anticipating tonight’s opening songs from folk legends Joel Rafael, Ellis Paul and Monica Taylor. Drawing thousands to Okfuskee County each year since 1998, WoodyFest is set to run through Sunday at four venues around town and feature several next-generation folk artists.

Okemah municipal officials and local leaders are anticipating the festival’s roughly 5 percent annual boost in city sales tax revenue — a shot in the economic arm of the 3,000-person eastern Oklahoma town, which transforms into the mecca of American folk music each July to celebrate the birthday of Woody Guthrie.

With festival board and committee members putting in thousands of hours of work, some are wondering what else might be possible in Okemah. Conversations are underway about a Tax Increment Finance (TIF) district, an opportunity to seek new development at the risk of limiting funding for Okemah’s longterm service needs. In Oklahoma, municipalities have few revenue options beyond sales tax, and TIF districts have historically produced a debatable rate of return.

Right now, municipal sales tax revenue boosts from “WoodyFest” support Okemah infrastructure expenses, such as water and sewer lines — key ingredients in promoting development of the community, said Okemah city manager Kristy Lesley.

But Lesley said the out-of-town festival goers, who spend their dollars on gas, food and lodging, also represent a special homage to American music and the town’s history, which includes Guthrie’s birth in Okemah in 1912. Guthrie would become one of the most significant songwriters in American history, inspiring generations both politically and musically.

“The people who come to our town for the festival are the utmost respectful people ever. We love it when they come to Okemah,” Lesley said. “We love them for more than the sales tax revenue. They appreciate the history here.”

Lesley said the festival’s economic impact has played a role in the recently announced plan for an 85-bed Marriott Fairfield Inn and the Oklahoma Joe’s barbecue steakhouse scheduled to be constructed along the frontage road near Exit 221 on Interstate 40. The projects are expected to be complete in time for next year’s festival.

Now, a review committee featuring representatives of local schools, Okfuskee County and the City of Okemah has been formed to study the possible TIF district that could earmark sales tax revenue for infrastructure development in the business area near the interstate, Lesley said.

A new generation of folk performers

On the eve of this year’s Woodyfest organizers have remarked how the musical line up is transitioning to a younger line up of folk stars.

“The offspring of some of our veteran artists are now coming into their own and getting stage time away from their parents, such as Adam Amram, Serena Guthrie and Rory Hancock,” said Roger Osburn, a Woodyfest concert committee member and longtime festival emcee, agreed. “It’s so good to see a new generation having a presence at the festival.”

WoodyFest 2024

July 10-14 • Artists

• Schedule

• Tickets

One artist who began as a WoodyFest youth performer and has become a festival headliner is noted Americana singer-songwriter John Fullbright.

An Okemah native-turned Grammy nominee, Fullbright is scheduled to close the first full day of festival performances at 10:30 p.m. Thursday on the Pastures of Plenty stage.

Lesley, whose family owned the Crystal Theatre during the festival’s early years, said the community particularly appreciates Fullbright, who has remained in Oklahoma and performs regularly at WoodyFest.

“When we had the theater in the first couple of years, he would come to the concession stand with his mandolin in hand — he was a young kid back then — he just wanted to play with somebody,” Lesley recalled. “Well, look at him now.”

Woody Guthrie Coalition Board makes festival happen

WoodyFest is produced by the Woody Guthrie Coalition, a nonprofit organization of volunteer members who work to preserve the legacy of Woody Guthrie through the musical festival. An advisory committee includes Annie Guthrie, Cathay Guthrie and Nora Guthrie — grandchildren of the renowned songwriter.

“Most people are unaware of how many hours the coalition board works throughout the year to organize the festival,” said Gary Hart, board vice president and concert committee chairman. “Collectively, it’s more than 2,000 hours. It’s a labor of love for all involved.”

In addition to the Crystal Theatre, daytime performances are scheduled in downtown Okemah at the Hen House restaurant and Lou’s Rocky Road Tavern. Evening concerts are held at the Pastures of Plenty outdoor stage located in the city’s industrial park,

“Our volunteers at the festival — wow,” Hart said. “All these folks continue to amaze me year after year.”

This year’s festival schedule features more than 50 bands and soloists. Other WoodyFest events include a children’s festival in the Okemah City Park, poetry at the Okfuskee County Historical Society and educational panel discussions, including a talk about Native American music in Oklahoma by historian Hugh Foley.

Meanwhile, camping for festival goers at the Okemah Round-Up Club Arena, where late-night campfire jam sessions often break out, is currently open on a first-come first-served basis. Camping is also available at Okemah Lake seven miles north of the city.