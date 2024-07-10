Support Journalism

In partnership with 2 News Oklahoma and the Tulsa Regional Chamber, NonDoc is hosting a political debate among candidates seeking the position of mayor of Tulsa at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, at Cain’s Ballroom, 423 N. Main St.

To qualify for participation in the Tulsa mayoral debate, candidates have been notified that, by Aug. 1, NonDoc must be able to verify that their campaigns have either raised at least $50,000 of reported and deposited campaign funds or have achieved at least 10 percent support demonstrated in a scientific poll unaffiliated with any campaign or political party.

Candidates who do not meet the participation qualification thresholds will be emailed a set of questions following the debate with a deadline for response. Those questions and answers will be published on NonDoc prior to the Aug. 27 election.

The debate, titled Tulsa Two Step, is set to be streamed live online by 2 News Oklahoma (KJRH), which also intends to broadcast the recording days later on TV. Erin Christy of KJRH and Tres Savage of NonDoc will serve as moderators for the debate, which will last no more than one hour. Doors will open at 5 p.m. and the event will start promptly at 5:30 p.m.

Event seating is limited for this Tulsa mayoral debate and can only be reserved through NonDoc, 2 News Oklahoma, the Tulsa Regional Chamber and the campaigns of candidates who meet the participation qualifications. People interested in attending can fill out this Google form to request a ticket. (The form must be filled out for each person requesting admission.) Questions can be directed to info@nondoc.com.

AARP Oklahoma is a charitable sponsor of NonDoc’s 2024 public debate series.

City of Tulsa Election Day: Tuesday, Aug. 27

Seven candidates are vying to become Tulsa’s next mayor, as incumbent Mayor G.T. Bynum is not seeking reelection. Presented in alphabetical order, those candidates are:

Election Day for the City of Tulsa’s municipal positions — including mayor, auditor and City Council seats — is slated for Tuesday, Aug. 27. If no candidate receives a majority of votes cast in a specific race, a runoff election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 5.

Since October 2017, NonDoc has partnered with other media and organizations to organize and host 28 political debates among candidates for elected office. As always, debate questions will be written and asked only by professional journalists.