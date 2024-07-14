Support Journalism

There’s a meme from the movie Titanic where one of the main characters recalls the sinking of the boat by saying, “It’s been 84 years.”

The image of this scene is used online in instances when something is taking a long time, or an elongated period has passed between two events. Reading Matt Patterson’s coverage on NonDoc over the last five years, I would say the meme applies to the ever-evolving, always riveting and deeply depressing saga of the Oklahoma County Jail.

The meme is used for humor, of course, but there are many serious elements to this story that you can read about in Matt’s July 11 feature story, which is accompanied by a soap opera metaphor and an amusing graphic.

From the public vote for (now inadequate) funding, to the site selection process and all of the zaniness in between, the new Oklahoma County Jail saga been almost Homeric in its length and scale. Now, the county is suing the city, setting up a courthouse kerfuffle for the ages.

Will it end in peace, similar to Ithaca, or with the sinking of a big ship that Rose will tell us about years later? I cannot predict the future, but this movie needs a conclusion even more than a bathroom break.

