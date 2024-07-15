Support Journalism

In a short special session Monday morning, the Oklahoma State Senate confirmed Edmond attorney Jennifer Henderson Callahan to the board governing Oklahoma State University and other higher education institutions.

Monday afternoon, Senate Republicans met behind closed doors and voted to designate Sen. Lonnie Paxton (R-Tuttle) as the next president pro tempore, although the decision is far from final and comes on the heels of the fractured GOP Caucus’ previously designated leader losing his June 18 primary.

“First and foremost, I appreciate my Senate Republican colleagues for their confidence in me to assume this role,” Paxton said in a press release after the vote. “I plan to lead from the front and further unify our caucus while reaching across the aisle, across the rotunda and to the executive branch to enhance our state. I truly believe Oklahoma’s best days are in front of us and we can only reach our full potential by working together.”

But Monday’s Senate GOP Caucus vote does not officially choose the Senate’s next president pro tempore. Of the 40 Republicans currently serving in the 48-member body, at least 11 are not returning in 2025, and another faces an Aug. 27 runoff.

“There were some that voted today that won’t be able to vote [after] the November election. That’s the way it is,” Senate Appropriations Chairman Chuck Hall (R-Perry) said after the vote. “I do think that support for Sen. Paxton was large enough that I still maintain that he will be our pro tem.”

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, sources said Paxton received at least 25 votes out of 40 possible GOP Caucus votes Monday, although several current senators were absent from the Capitol and — despite a rules amendment allowing for proxy-voting by those absent — not every eligible senator chose to cast a vote.

The only other senator who ran for the non-binding designee election Monday was Sen. David Bullard (R-Durant), who also sought the designation in February when Senate Floor Leader Greg McCortney (R-Ada) was chosen.

But Bullard did not attend Monday’s meeting, instead issuing a press release from Milwaukee during the Republican National Convention that called the vote “an unnecessary election” and proclaimed “change is coming.”

“Even now, after an assassination attempt on President Trump, they are still hell-bent on fixing their election. Make no mistake, this is not a simple oversight, this date was chosen specifically to ensure not all state senators would be able to vote due to their attendance at the national convention,” Bullard said. “Not only is this election unnecessary but the audacity of some to circumvent the will of the people shows a strong lack of respect for their fellow senators and most importantly, the people of Oklahoma for whom we all serve.”

The GOP Caucus is expected to vote again between Paxton, Bullard and any other senator who decides to run for the president pro tempore position during their annual retreat following the Nov. 5 election when all legislative seats have been decided.

Then, the full Senate will formally vote on its next president pro tempore on organizational day for the 60th Oklahoma Legislature. Under the Oklahoma Constitution, organizational day is held on the first Tuesday after the first Monday in January in odd-numbered years, which will be Jan. 7 in 2025. All senators — Republicans and Democrats — vote on the floor for their chamber’s president pro tempore.

Numerous Senate seats remain up for grabs with primary runoffs coming up Aug. 27 and the general election in November. Three incumbent senators lost their reelection bids in the June primaries, including McCortney, who had been designated the chamber’s next leader in February.

Paxton’s new distinction was praised by numerous figures Monday afternoon. Current President Pro Tempore Greg Treat (R-OKC) said he would work with Paxton until Treat leaves the Legislature later this year owing to term limits.

“I have no doubt he will uphold the office of the pro tem, set high standards and continue our efforts to make Oklahoma the best place to live, work and raise a family,” Treat said. “As I reach the end of my term in office, I am happy to provide guidance and prepare Sen. Paxton to the best of my ability to be successful in this role moving forward.”

House Speaker-designee Kyle Hilbert also pledged to work with Paxton.

“I want to congratulate my friend Sen. Lonnie Paxton on the selection by his colleagues to serve as President Pro Tempore-Designate,” said Hillbert (R-Bristow). “I appreciate his willingness to step up and look forward to working with him and Gov. Stitt to continue Oklahoma’s conservative momentum.”

Despite clashing in recent years with the incumbent leadership team of the State Senate, Gov. Kevin Stitt also called Paxton a “strong leader” and “proven conservative” in a statement.

“Lonnie is a great Oklahoman and strong leader who cares deeply about the future of our state,” Stitt said. “He believes in our top 10 agenda, and I look forward to working with him on cutting taxes, shrinking government, making Oklahoma the best state for businesses to thrive, and preserving the Oklahoma way of life. He is a proven conservative and will be a terrific leader for the Senate. I wish him the best as he takes on this new role, and look forward to the Senate’s new chapter under his leadership.”

In May, Paxton debated against overriding one of Stitt’s vetoes on a police pension system bill that the two men said would harm the system’s funding ratio in the future. A supermajority of senators, however, overrode the veto and pushed the bill into law.

Some in the Senate GOP Caucus were less celebratory, expressing confusion over why the vote was even being held with so much uncertainty surrounding the Senate’s ideological makeup after election season.

“What I don’t understand is why we have to have (…) this designate?” said Sen. Dana Prieto (R-Tulsa). “What if that person loses (the caucus vote) in November?”

Jennifer Callahan confirmed for OSU governing board

Prior to Monday’s caucus vote, Jennifer Callahan was unanimously confirmed to the Board of Regents for the Oklahoma Agriculture and Mechanical Colleges on the Senate floor. All 39 senators present voted in Callahan’s favor. The board oversees Oklahoma State University, Langston University, Panhandle State University, Connors State College and Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College.

“I am committed to the future of the institutions that are governed by this board of regents and what they represent in terms of a very wide variety of educational opportunities for the citizens of Oklahoma, as well as the economic benefits to our state of having an educated and dynamic workforce that is a result of these institutions’ efforts,” Callahan said during the Senate Education Committee meeting. “I am very passionate about agriculture. Our country’s economic engine has been built on a strong agriculture base.”

Originally from rural northern California, Callahan said she grew up with the agriculture organizations of 4-H and FFA. She holds an undergraduate degree in agriculture business from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. She holds her master’s degree in agriculture economics from OSU and her juris doctorate from the University of Oklahoma. She is a shareholder with the prominent McAfee & Taft law firm.

“We’ve leased ranches in seven different counties in Oklahoma,” Callahan told NonDoc after the Senate Education Committee advanced her nomination. “We’ve been involved in all aspects of the cattle business and so we kind of have a pretty active side (business) — have a few irons in the fire.”

Callahan’s nomination marked Stitt’s third attempt at filling the position in as many months.

Stitt’s first nominee — prominent rancher Susan Bergen — was rejected by senators in May. Irritated by their decision, Stitt quickly nominated former Oklahoma State University Athletic Director Mike Holder and called a singular-issue special session for his consideration.

After hearing concerns from the agriculture community that Holder’s nomination would not meet the constitutional requirement that the majority of board members be “farmers,” Stitt withdrew Holder’s name and submitted Callahan for advice and consent from the Senate.

The Senate gave its consent for the nomination, and many praised Callahan’s appointment.

“[Callahan] is a fantastic person. She is very passionate about education — an academic in her own right,” said Sen. Kristen Thompson (R-Edmond), who carried Callahan’s nomination during the committee meeting.

Paxton, himself a farmer and rancher, also praised Callahan during the committee meeting.

“It is often said that if you want something done, go ask a busy person. If you look at this resume, it is definitely the resume of a very busy person. It is with great appreciation that you are willing to take this on,” Paxton said.

Senators approve resolution ‘condemning political violence’

Also Monday, Senators approved a resolution “condemning political violence” in the wake of the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump at a Pennsylvania rally Saturday. The gunman’s shots killed one rally attendee.

“Whereas, political violence undermines the very foundation of democracy; and whereas, such acts of violence must never be tolerated; now, therefore, be it resolved by the Senate of the fourth extraordinary session of the 59th Oklahoma Legislature that the Oklahoma State Senate condemns political violence in any form, that the Oklahoma State Senate recognizes and honors the innocent victims who were injured and killed during a shooting at President Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania on July 13, 2024,” senators declared in the resolution.

Outgoing Sen. George Young (D-OKC) issued a statement about the resolution, arguing that Republican leaders did not take a similar public stance following the U.S. Capitol insurrection in 2021.

“In what is likely to be my last session and one of my last votes, I supported Senate Resolution 1XXXX,” Young said. “It generally stated that the Senate stands against political violence. I am very much in agreement with the words of the resolution, yet I am moved to ask, where was this strong stance against political violence on Jan. 6, 2021?”