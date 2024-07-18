Support Journalism

When we kicked off our News Ambassadors program this year in an effort to connect more communities with our coverage, we knew it presented an opportunity to meet more Oklahomans around the state. Now, we are inviting Enid residents to meet our journalists, celebrate the volunteer work of our Garfield County News Ambassadors and provide guidance about coverage priorities and local issues that deserve attention.

Please join us from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, at Enid Brewing Co. & Eatery — 126 S. Independence Ave. — for fellowship and community conversation about accessing news in a modern world and the issues and information challenges we should know about in northwest Oklahoma.

We’re calling this event NonDoc’s Enid Envoy, and our team intends to do what journalists do best: put on our listening ears to learn more about the concerns and the triumphs of your community.

Among other team members, NonDoc managing editor and longtime Enid journalist Michael McNutt will be learning more about local issues while providing information about the work we are doing to serve readers around the state. Attendees will also have the opportunity to engage with our two fantastic Enid News Ambassadors — Lisa Bland-Selix and Sally Clickner — whose hard work over the past six months has introduced more people to NonDoc’s style of independent journalism.

While an RSVP is not required to attend this event, we’d love to get an idea of how many people might be joining. Feel free to fill out this Google Form, or reach out to info@nondoc.com with any questions.

Read for free, or volunteer as a NonDoc News Ambassador

As a nonprofit news organization, NonDoc’s content is always free to read. If you have not already, please consider signing up for our weekly newsletter and/or our direct-text program, which sends articles on topics of your choosing right to your phone (only between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m.).

If you already read NonDoc and love our work, please consider becoming a donor or a volunteer News Ambassador! Supported by a grant from the Oklahoma Media Center — which is led by Enid native Rob Collins — our News Ambassadors program kicked off in January with a goal connecting more people in more communities with our coverage of the Oklahoma Legislature and other civic matters.

Our volunteer ambassadors spend time reading and sharing NonDoc content, encouraging newsletter and direct-text sign ups and keeping various community issues on our newsroom’s radar.

We are currently working with 11 volunteer ambassadors in communities including Choctaw Edmond, Enid, Mulhall, Oklahoma City, Tulsa and Wellston. After six months of successful efforts, we are consistently looking for more people to join this endeavor!

If you are interested in learning more about our News Ambassadors program, pleasereach out to me at megan@nondoc.com for more information.