After the Setting Sun

by James Coburn

There was a hole in life

when The Edmond Sun was shuttered.

All those people, all the stories

I listened to, rest within me.

Faces photographed, written words

reached a mountain top,

for a clearer vision of myself.

Hemispheric currents linked oceans

as change was inevitable.

But the hole filled

a sacred ground flowing into

a river carving a canyon grand

under a starry sky.

Endlessly.

How lovely the symphony

plays when the clock

stops in silence,

and old tunes

expand in the heavens.

The lingering smell of ink,

tapping of the keyboard,

unsettling newsroom conversations

into long days and nights

ended when locking the back door

and turning out the lights.

Deadlines were somehow managed.

Fleeting anxious moments

primed me to give

my best.

And, I have absorbed all

the kindness given to me

and realize that witnessing

life is a blessing,

here on a remote planet

like none other.

Ebb Tides

James Coburn

I’m haunted by the

Vanity Fair magazines

I threw away from the

1980-90s.

Had to move.

I am haunted by the albums

I abandoned when moving

exhausted me years ago.

The attachments of life.

I have remnants from my

ancestors and, it haunts me

that my family may not keep

them, or my street photography from

New York City, Boston,

and Sandtown in Oklahoma City.

Or trash my poetry in a

couple of generations,

sell my grandfather’s gold

pocket watch that collected

time.

Expectations of life.

An 1880s scrapbook from New Orleans,

postcards from the 1920s,

The diary and letters of a WWI Marine in Soissons.

A sudden rain.

And the way variegated

light from a window

crosses a dim room.

But some specks of

stardust from the moment

of my birth passing into

the opaque night

will survive,

passing, penetrating in

colors never seen.

And this will not be

remembered by me.

It will be broad as moonlight

and swift as imagination

congealing in what distilled

within.

(Editor’s note: To submit poetry, prose, short stories, art or other creative writing for publication on NonDoc, please write to editorial@nondoc.com. Other submissions for commentaries or reporting can be sent there as well. NonDoc accepts submissions from all over the world and seeks to provide a platform for a diverse group of voices. As always, Letters to the Editors can be submitted by emailing letters@nondoc.com.)