When politics and professional wrestling cross paths, it’s bound to catch the attention of this website.

Normally, we are the ones combining the two disparate subjects, but sometimes real life just does it for us.

The Republican National Convention took place this past week, with a number of high-profile names taking the stage to hype up the crowd with a combination of passionate promos and cheap heat. Perhaps the most notable moment involved Hulk Hogan, who performed one of his most popular pastimes by ripping off his shirt to reveal a Donald Trump and J.D. Vance Republican ticket tank top.

In terms of political theater at a party convention, it became a classic, no doubt, but I have a feeling Hogan wasn’t allowed to perform his other signature move — the “I can’t hear you” gesture with his hand to his ear — given the former president’s current injury following the assassination attempt.

Still, Trump is no stranger to the world of professional wrestling, having partnered with WWE (nee WWF) going back decades. Exactly how America went from Donald Trump pummeling Vince McMahon — “What’s going on over here?” — to Hulk Hogan acting as a presidential campaign’s manager and stumping for Trump’s third campaign is quite the storyline, especially when you remember Hogan was fired by WWE a decade ago when a racist rant surfaced a sex tape Hogan made circa 2007.

Like it or not, the WWE has been the quintessential American theater for decades, and sometimes life imitates art, don’t you know?

