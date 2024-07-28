Support Journalism

Yes, I’m sure that more than a handful of people use the pedestrian bridge at Northwest Expressway and Wilshire Boulevard, but I couldn’t give you any evidence of it if you asked me to. Call it “belief,” I guess.

Whoever has been using it, however, must go back to the old fashioned method — darting across Northwest Expressway’s six lanes of traffic — for a little while, as city crews have closed it for reconfigurations that will achieve Americans with Disabilities Act compliance. While meeting ADA standards might seem like a critically important priority that should have been ensured before construction of the $5.3 million project began in 2021, what do I know? This “repair” isn’t expected to take too long, at least not in terms of the bridge’s construction history, and the Northwest Expressway pedestrian bridge should be open again early next month.

As an aside, I was a long time resident of this area, and I always thought the City of Oklahoma City built this bridge at the wrong intersection. Anecdotally, at least, I witnessed far more people crossing Northwest Expressway at Meridian Avenue, as many people use two sections of trail that connect the Lake Hefner portion to the route to the south. Space and land ownership were likely limiting factors at that location, but it made a bit of sense in an ideal world. Instead, however, the bridge was built more than a mile to the west.

All in all, Northwest Expressway isn’t exactly known for being pedestrian friendly, so really any effort to make it more so, at any intersection, is appreciated.

Other Sundaze comics from 2024

Ahead of 2024 royal rumble, Hulk Hogan enters the ring

Oklahoma County complications: From the dart board to the court room

The Ryan Walters Bible mandate begs a prayer for relief

High water: OKC investments land Olympic events

The end of a Rocky road for Charles McCall, Greg Treat

While dirty details remain, Edmond sculpture park proposal has good movement

Annoying ABLE ID actions spur intoxicating new law

Drummond alleges cold, hard facts in pair of Winter Storm Uri cases

Cloudy eclipse could add sadness during darkness

While weird, bunny ears still healthier than Peeps

Race track ruckus: Stitt trying large wager again

Improper merging? Drummond gives Gatz a citation

Electric election: Norman’s shocking powerline politics

HB 1955 carveouts? Say hello to the beer and pizza tax

Boardwalk at Bricktown serves up hot pie in the sky

Pass the pizza rolls? Special session a lame pre-party

Will Edmond NIMBYs unite against the earthquakes?

Just the sip: ABLE Commission mixes a bitter beverage

Hello, 2024: Cheers to another year of art imitating life