Philosophically, NonDoc Media believes healthy elections involve a responsible level of public debate.

Since 2018, we have partnered with other newsrooms and organizations to produce and broadcast 27 political debates. We recently announced the Tulsa Two Step — a mayoral debate — for Thursday, Aug. 8, with a 9 p.m. Aug. 15 television presentation on KJRH.

In our state’s 2024 electoral cycle, however, the most important, interesting and contested races involve seats in the Oklahoma Legislature, particularly after June 18’s primary found Senate Floor Leader Greg McCortney among three incumbents ousted from the upper chamber. In the House, Appropriations and Budget Committee Chairman Kevin Wallace was pushed to a runoff.

All told, 10 Republican runoff elections are set for Tuesday, Aug. 27, covering communities like Broken Arrow, north OKC/Edmond, Yukon, Norman, Moore, Duncan, Newcastle and the entirety of Lincoln County.

In an effort to improve Oklahoma’s historically atrocious runoff election engagement, I have been calling legislative candidates, civic groups and other media to propose public debates or forums for top legislative races.

Convincing both candidates in any race to participate has been more difficult than one might hope, and I am disheartened to announce that — as of now, four weeks prior to Election Day — my efforts to organize debates in three high-profile legislative races have fallen short.

Below, you will find details of those efforts in three key races — House District 32, House District 50 and Senate District 33 — as well as whether forums or debates have been scheduled for other seats.

While I hope this post might convince hesitant candidates to step up and stand before voters with their opponents for fair, public discussions, I would also like to motivate more civic groups and neutral organizations to partner with media to ensure reasonable debates among candidates for important offices.

HD 32: Kevin Wallace agrees to debate, Jim Shaw declines

A key decision-maker at the Oklahoma State Capitol, House Appropriations and Budget Committee Chairman Kevin Wallace finished second in a three-way contest for what could be his reelection to a final term representing the Lincoln County area in House District 32.

Rancher Jim Shaw received 2,347 votes, or 45.88 percent support, while Wallace got 2,136 votes, or 41.75 percent. Ahead of the primary, Wallace and Shaw both answered questions at a Lincoln County Republican Party forum that emphasized the grassroots anger Wallace faces over area wind farm projects and fertilizer use. The forum apparently lacked a strong moderator, which frustrated many in attendance who felt the discussion got out of control.

Enter me — the journalist probably most prepared to ask tough questions of an Oklahoma incumbent with a lengthy record and a first-time candidate with quite the case to make that voters should opt against having the House budget chairman as their legislator.

As I lined up a potential broadcast partner, Lincoln County Republican Party leaders agreed to grant our news organizations creative control of their proposed Aug. 5 forum for the HD 32 and Lincoln County sheriff runoffs. The terms matched our past agreements with debate partners.

I called Wallace, and he agreed to participate. I called Shaw, but a few conversations concluded with his decision to decline.

“I’ve spoken with Jim, and despite everything on your end, we are declining to participate in the forum, and it’s not anything to do with you,” said Chris Sacia, Shaw’s campaign manager. “I appreciate it — everything you’ve been doing on this. But that was the decision.”

Asked Shaw’s reason for declining to debate Wallace, Sacia said they “just want to keep the message going straight to the voters.”

“If the party wants to reach out and have a conversation about it, we can. But it really is they want to continue with the direct voter contact,” Sacia said.

Despite Shaw’s decision, I made a commitment to moderate the Lincoln County Republican Party’s already-announced event at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5. The night will begin with a brief discussion between the two GOP candidates for sheriff — Aaron Bennett and Kevin Garrett — and Wallace told me he plans to attend as well. Assuming he does, I will ask him a few questions after the sheriff conversation around 7 p.m.

Shaw remains invited to attend and answer questions himself at the event, which is scheduled for American Legion Post #64, 808 Legion Ave., in Chandler.

Because HD 32 stretches into a couple of precincts in Payne County, Wallace and Shaw have also been invited to participate in a runoff forum at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at the Perkins Lions Den, 112 S. Main St. in Perkins.

HD 50: Andrew Aldridge gives dates, Stacy Jo Adams ghosts

In the GOP primary for the open House District 50 seat covering Stephens and Jefferson counties, insurance agent Stacy Jo Adams (2,022 votes, or 42.51 percent) faces a runoff with state director of Peer Resolution for Oklahoma Students Andrew Aldridge (1,519 votes, or 31.93 percent).

During the primary, Aldridge was criticized by some for not attending forums with other candidates. Apparently, Aldridge cited concerns about whether certain forum sponsors were impartial or not.

I contacted the legislative affairs committee chairman of the Duncan Regional Chamber of Commerce, and we quickly reached an agreement to partner for an HD 50 runoff debate. I spoke with KSWO out of Lawton, and suddenly we had a broadcast partner. Comanche Times publisher Todd Brooks also agreed to partner on the debate proposal.

All I needed were the candidates — both of whom were complete strangers to me. During phone conversations with each, I proposed four dates in August. After some prodding, Aldridge replied days later with two agreeable Thursdays: Aug. 15 or Aug. 22.

But Adams went radio silent. She has not returned my subsequent calls or texts, even after — I am told — some Duncan community leaders reached out to encourage her participation.

For what it’s worth, one of our precocious interns had already scheduled phone interviews with Aldridge and Adams prior to my contact about the debate idea. Aldridge conducted the interview, but Adams ghosted our reporter without explanation.

Could this debate still occur if Adams reaches back out? I see no reason why not.

The winner of the runoff between Adams and Aldridge will succeed Rep. Marcus McEntire (R-Duncan), who chose not to seek reelection.

SD 33: Christi Gillespie commits, Shelley Gwartney declines

With Senate District 33 open in Broken Arrow, I reached out to John Doberstein of the Broken Arrow Sentinel to see whether we could partner to produce a debate between Republican runoff candidates Christi Gillespie and Shelley Gwartney. On May 13, both candidates participated in a lengthy Tulsa Republican Party primary debate moderated by Fox 23’s Rick Maranon.

When I contacted Gillespie, the vice mayor of Broken Arrow, she agreed to participate in whatever runoff forum or debate we could put together. On Tuesday, Gwartney declined by text message in response to a second voicemail on the subject.

“I appreciate you reaching out. I am not interested in another debate. We are in the home stretch and have to keep on schedule,” Gwartney said. “If you want to send some interview questions, you can email them to [me]. Thanks so much!”

I noted that we prefer to interview political candidates over the phone and asked if that would be possible.

“I want my answers in writing,” Gwartney replied. “No room for misinterpretation.”

Expressing a desire to be certain that a candidate is answering our questions instead of their campaign team, I offered to share my recording of the proposed interview about her candidacy.

“I answer all my emails. I will respectfully decline your invitation,” Gwartney said. “Feel free to pull from previous debates and the questionnaires online, and of course, PAC filings.”

Seeking clarification, I asked, “Wait, so will you answer questions by email or not?”

She responded: “I’ll just make it easy for everyone and decline to be interviewed.”

I said I wasn’t sure how that makes it easier for voters and apologized if I somehow offended her.

“Let me know if you reconsider,” I said.

The winner of the Aug. 27 runoff will face Democrat Bob Willis in the Nov. 5 general election.

Other #okleg runoff elections and debate, forum chances

With everything going on in Oklahoma, time has limited my substantive conversations about organizing legislative runoff debates to the three races discussed above.

In the meantime, we have asked Republican candidates in Senate District 15 and Senate District 47 — potentially purple seats on opposite ends of the OKC metro area — whether they would commit to participate in a general election debate against their Democratic opponents.

You can find their answers below, as well as updates on whether forums or debates are planned in the other legislative runoff elections set for Aug. 27.

HD 20 (Newcastle/Blanchard): While another NonDoc journalist has completed interviews with GOP candidates Mike Whaley and Jonathan Wilk in House District 20, it does not appear that a forum or debate has been scheduled;

HD 53 (Moore): Nick Pokorny told a NonDoc journalist he is all for getting in front of voters and letting them know where he stands on issues. However, his opponent, Jason Blair, has canceled two scheduled interviews with the same journalist and has yet to comment on participating in a debate;

HD 60 (Yukon/El Reno): Have you heard of anyone proposing a forum or debate between Mike Kelley and Ron Lynch for the open House District 60 seat in the Yukon and El Reno area? We would love to partner with a local organization to ensure one happens.

HD 98 (Broken Arrow): It does not appear that a forum or debate has been scheduled between Rep. Dean Davis (R-Broken Arrow) and challenger Gabe Woolley, but I am agreeable to moderate one if the candidates are willing to participate;

SD 3 (Wagoner/Coweta/Hulbert): On June 8, I moderated a Senate District 3 forum for a trio of groups at the Port of Catoosa. Unfortunately, as voters now prepare to choose between Sen. Blake “Cowboy” Stephens (R-Tahlequah) and challenger Dr. Julie McIntosh, the Facebook stream of that conversation has expired and is no longer available;

SD 15 (Moore/Norman): A GOP runoff forum between Lisa Standridge and Robert Keyes has been scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, in the Norman City Council chambers. The forum is expected to be streamed online via the Cleveland County Republican Party YouTube channel. The GOP nominee will face Democrat Elizabeth Foreman in November. In a recent interview with a NonDoc reporter, Keyes said he would be happy to debate Foreman under the right circumstances. Standridge said she does not want to put the proverbial cart before the horse and discuss a general election event before completing the runoff; and

SD 47 (OKC/Edmond): A forum hosted by the Republican Women of Oklahoma is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12, at the Will Rogers Gardens Exhibition Center. According to organizers and the candidates themselves, Jenny Schmitt has agreed to participate, but Kelly Hines has not committed. The GOP nominee will face Democrat Erin Brewer in November. Schmitt told a NonDoc reporter she would participate in a general debate against Brewer, while Hines said he is open to the idea in theory.

(Editor’s note: This article may be updated as additional details about forums or debates become available. Updates will be noted at the bottom of this page.)