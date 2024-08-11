Support Journalism

The word “iconic” can be used to describe many great things. To be an icon is to be the purest form of representation; a condensation of a given subject’s elements into a single image.

Branded as “Iconic,” the new Oklahoma license plate could be described as just that, or perhaps it could be described as something else. With its bright red, navy, and white colors, it’s certainly more eye-catching than its predecessor, the Twitter bird/blob, which was “unveiled” to much hullabaloo (and a hilarious KFOR social media snafu) in 2016.

Announced Aug. 1 by Lt. Gov. Mattt Pinnell, the new Oklahoma license plate becomes the second new Oklahoma license plate launched during the life of NonDoc, something that makes us feel old and underscores the short lifespan of the 2016 version.

“It’s great to finally unveil the Iconic Oklahoma Plate design, which honors and highlights our truly iconic state,” Pinnell said in a press release. “Using color and intentional symbology, this design pays tribute to Oklahoma’s culture and history, nodding to iconic landmarks, our original flag, state animals, and more. This design celebrates much of what makes Oklahoma unique, and I am excited to see it out on the road.”

What Pinnell was referencing are the number of “icons” shown in silhouette at the bottom of the plate. As a design nerd, I have some qualms with the new look that I’ll spare everyone from here, but I’ll say the simplicity is a welcome change, even though some of the great icon options I’ve described above were omitted.

Speaking of the old plates, with Twitter changing its name to X, this license plate change lands as Oklahoma had became the sole user of that blue bird — if you could make out what it even in the first place. Oh well.

It’s tough for me to have a strong opinion about something like this, but I’m sure if you check the comment sections on Facebook posts about it, you’ll find that many people do. Imagine that.

