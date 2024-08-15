Support Journalism

It‘s NonDoc’s birthday, and we’ll have two parties if we want to!

To celebrate nine years of producing community journalism with context, we’ll be hosting happy hours in Tulsa on Aug. 29 and in Oklahoma City on Sept. 4.

NonDoc launched as August turned to September back in 2015, and to recognize, support and sustain the growth we have seen over the last nine years, we have set a goal to raise $9,000 over the next six weeks.

To achieve this important goal, we ask that you consider donating today. If you lead an organization with a marketing budget, we also ask that your entity consider becoming a charitable sponsor of our work.

If you are already a donor or prefer to make a contribution in person, our team would love to see you at either of our two birthday party happy hours:

In Tulsa from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, at American Solera (1702 E. 6th St.);

In OKC from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, at Guyutes (730 N.W. 23rd St.)

These events are casual in nature, with a come-and-go atmosphere that allows readers to connect with our journalists, development leaders and board members.

If you can’t make it to either these events, we’ll miss you, but you can still show your support for NonDoc’s style of independent journalism by making a $9, $19 or $90 donation today.

Big plans for Year 10

Our ninth year has been a busy one already that has included exciting additions to the team:

Tristan Loveless has done great work as our Tulsa-based, courts-focused reporter.

Our new development director, Tara McMillen Hall, is working to grow revenue so we can keep improving our compensation to attract and retain talented journalists.

Blake Douglas is our new reporter leading the Edmond Civic Reporting Project;

And I’m Megan Prather, NonDoc’s distribution and development specialist. My job is to recruit new readers who can then turn into donors. Sign up for our newsletters and direct-text program today!

As we do during election years, our team has spent time covering a slew of important 2024 races, and we recently co-hosted the Tulsa Two Step mayoral debate (which is set to air at 9 p.m. tonight on KJRH Channel 2).

We’ve got big plans for our 10th year! We are hiring additional editors right now, we are working to expand coverage on housing issues around the state, and the end of #election2024 will mean a new crop of legislators to keep tabs on at the Oklahoma State Capitol.

None of the work we do would be possible without our wonderful readers, donors, grant-making supporters and charitable sponsors. We can’t wait to celebrate with you on Aug. 29 and Sept. 4, and we are thrilled for another trip around the sun producing quality journalism!