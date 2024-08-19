Support Journalism

Both candidates in the Aug. 27 runoff for Comanche County sheriff see a department in desperate need of modernization, while they each tout their own unique experiences in public safety that they believe make them uniquely qualified to be the top law enforcement officer in southwest Oklahoma’s most populated county.

Andy Moon and Michael Merritt will square off in the upcoming runoff. In a three-way June 18, primary, neither candidate topped 50 percent of the vote. Merritt finished with 44.1 percent of the vote compared to 43.2 percent for Moon. Just 51 votes separated the two candidates out of nearly 6,000 votes cast.

Incumbent Sheriff Kenny Stradley has served Comanche County since 1989, and he will retire as the longest-serving sheriff in Oklahoma history after choosing not to seek reelection this year. The winner of the Aug. 27 runoff between Merritt and Moon will face Democrat David Stroud in the Nov. 5 general election.

Comanche County is located in southwest Oklahoma and includes the communities of Lawton, Cache and Elgin, as well as Fort Sill where U.S. Army soldiers are trained and stationed. The Wichita Mountains surround the area.

The county sees more than its fair share of crime. According to crimegrade.org, Comanche County scores an F, with property crime reports being the most common. Both candidates have pledged to target this issue and see it as among the area’s most pressing concerns for law enforcement agencies.

Why they are running for Comanche County sheriff

Both Moon, 47, and Merritt, 56, are longtime residents of southwest Oklahoma who have extensive experience in law enforcement and public safety. Each man agreed to an interview for this article, which Moon conducted by phone. Merritt answered questions by email.

Moon has worked at the Comanche County Detention Center and has served on the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force. He said he entered the race because he believes he has the know-how to get the job done.

“Outside of six months, I’ve lived my entire life here,” Moon said. “I only moved away for a short period of time. After serving in the military, I came back to Comanche County, which is my home. Working at the county jail, the biggest thing I’ve learned is how to communicate and talk to people — to de-escalate situations rather than always being stuck on the use of force. I’ve built strong working relationships with people all over law enforcement in our community, and I think that’s something that would help me if I were elected. You have to be able to communicate and work together.”

Merritt has also had a varied 36-year career in public safety, working stints at a fire department, in emergency management and, more recently, with the sheriff’s office.

“I’ve dedicated my life to serving and protecting our communities,” he said. “I’ve seen firsthand the challenges we face and the incredible potential we have to overcome them. I decided to run because I believe we can bring a unique perspective and proven leadership to ensure the public safety and well-being of Comanche County. My deep commitment to public service drives me to make a positive impact and lead our community toward a safer and stronger future.”

‘The devastation of crime in Comanche County’

Both candidates see property crime as among the biggest problems in Comanche County. Merritt said crimes can vary widely, with technology playing a new role.

“I see the devastation of crime in Comanche County every day,” Merritt said. “Drugs continue to be a root of much evil. Often, incidents of burglary, larceny and motor vehicle theft can be traced back to individuals attempting to fund those habits. With advances in technology and the increasing use of the internet, we are seeing an increase in online fraud, child pornography and identity theft. To combat these crimes, I would continue to promote and fund training for deputies and staff. Critical interagency cooperation for the pursuit of online criminals will be continued. I would also increase community outreach through school-age programs and town hall meetings to foster two-way conversations with citizens and to enlist the help of the community in identifying and reporting crimes.”

Like his opponent, Moon sees property crimes as a major problem in the county. He believes law enforcement agencies working with each other is one way to improve the situation.

“It’s No. 1, property crimes and drug crimes,” Moon said. “They work hand in hand, and both are plaguing the entire community. I think that’s another issue where it helps to have good relationships with people, both in law enforcement and the community. We also need to make sure our schools are safe. I think there have been efforts to try and implement new ideas in that area. One of them is having a deputy write their reports while sitting outside a school. That saves time because they’re not going back to the office to do it. I think having that presence outside schools is a big deterrent and could keep a catastrophic event from taking place. I like the idea of having that presence in some way. I don’t think they need to sit there all day, but it would help to have them there.”

Sheriff’s office ‘far behind in technology’

Particularly in rural areas, salaries for Oklahoma sheriffs and their deputies have lagged to such an extent that the Legislature created a new grant program this year aimed at improving compensation to recruit and retain good employees.

But both candidates say the issues they want to address extend beyond improving deputy sheriff pay. Moon said the Comanche County Sheriff’s Department is years behind where it needs to be in terms of technology.

“Right now, we’re far behind in technology, and I think it’s affecting their ability to solve crimes,” Moon said. “You have to have the right tools to succeed and the right training. We also need to increase staff and pay, which will hopefully lead to more applicants. It’s a challenge nationally to recruit officers because of the negative perception of law enforcement, and crime is at an all-time high in some areas, and yet people are paid below standards. That doesn’t attract people to the job.”

Merritt said many of the department’s processes are antiquated.

“The department has many paper-based processes that create inefficiencies in the operation,” he said. “Moving the department toward electronic reporting and records will create a more responsive, agile department. Decision-making and case investigation will be improved, and staff will have access to all vital records. The investment in technology will be funded through increases in department efficiencies and a reduction in hard costs for supplies such as paper and storage.”

Merritt also echoed Moon’s views on staffing issues and retention.

“Retention of staff is also a critical area of concern,” he said. “Working with the county commissioners to increase pay is one critical piece, but pay alone is not the answer. A longevity and loyalty program for deputies will be developed (if I am elected).”

The Comanche County Jail has also seen its fair share of problems in recent years, with Comanche County currently paying other counties to house hundreds of detainees up to three hours away. The jail is not run by the sheriff’s office, but rather a three-member trust comprised of Comanche County commissioners.

Moon, who has worked at the jail, said the facility could be better.

“In Oklahoma, we’re tough on crime, and tough on crime means criminals go to jail. But our jails can only accommodate so many at the moment before they become overcrowded and that becomes a Pandora’s box,” he said. “They’re packed in there. It’s hot. When you start mixing that together, you have problems. I think what’s needed is a facility that can hold the appropriate number of inmates.”

Candidates tout career diversity

Both men have pointed to their career experiences during their respective campaigns. Merritt believes he is better suited to be sheriff because he has been a deputy.

“I retired from Lawton fire, served as the director of emergency management, and have been commissioned by the Comanche County Sheriff’s Department as a peace officer since 2013,” Merritt said. “I am the only Republican candidate who has ever served in the Comanche County Sheriff’s [Department], and I am the only candidate who has ever been a department head for Comanche County. This means I have both the law enforcement background and the administrative experience to go to work for the citizens on day one.”

Moon said his relationships forged through duties like the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force have helped him develop the skills necessary for the top law enforcement job in the county.

“I think it goes back to 25 years of actual law enforcement experience,” he said. “I’ve got diversity of training in my background that I can apply right here. One of the biggest tools is the great relationships I’ve built with all of the agencies in Comanche County. I think that working together and having those relationships instead of having a bunch of independent groups can create one big team that can tackle crime in our community.”