3 John Jolley

1) Considering your background and personality, what most qualifies you to be mayor of Tulsa?

A Mayor is only as Good, as Those Who are serving and supporting Him.

The Key Part of being a Good Mayor is to be a Strong Leader.

This, I Believe, is One of My Strongest Traits.

I grew up in a small town in a Family that was not Financially Wealthy, but was Rich in Character.

My Grandmother taught Me that ‘Money does not Buy Class, for

Class comes from within.

I see People for Who They are and will lead Them accordingly.

I have lived in Tulsa for over 40 years, working first as a Petroleum Engineer and later as Owner of an Advertising Company.

During My 29 years of running My Advertising Company, I have felt the ‘Pulse’ of Tulsa – I can see where Our City needs to go and what Our People Need.

There is no one in this Race, Who Loves Tulsa more then I.

Lastly, if elected, I would run My Beloved City of Tulsa as One of My Heroes once led Our Great County – former President Jimmy Carter. I would Lead My Beloved City of Tulsa with Honor, Integrity, Compassion, Kindness, Grace, and Decency.

2) What is the biggest challenge facing the city as a whole, and what would you do about it as mayor?

My Number One Priority as Mayor would be to Support and Defend Tulsa Public Schools.

I feel that a City is only as Strong as Its Public Schools; for without a thriving Public School System, a City will not Evolve and Prosper. However without a Strong Public School System, a City will begin a slow and debilitating descent.

As Mayor I will do all I can to Support and Work with the Superintendent of Tulsa Public Schools – Dr. Ebony Johnson.

I will also Stand as Defender against the Hostile Actions of Any Who attempt to Attack and Weaken the Tulsa Public School Systems.

My Daughter is a Student of Tulsa Public School, and I know how Wonderful the Teachers, Coaches, and Administrators are.

These Beautiful, Caring Humans Deserve Our Support.

3) What actions should be taken to improve access to housing and to address homelessness in Tulsa?

Homelessness is not a new problematic issue and there is no quick fix. It began in the early ‘80’s, when the Federal Government released all the Mentally Ill onto the streets.

Soon, those with debilitating addictions would join those folks already on said Streets.

During Recent Times, ‘The Darkness’ of Our Recent Pandemic put Folks on the Streets, who had no Intention to be There – Life Just Happened. First, We must help the latter, for They can and will be Productive Members of Our City.

We do this by offering them a ‘hand’ – temporary housing and financial help, as They get Their Life back together.

These People must be given Hope, for without Hope and Belief in Oneself – There can never be Hope for a Brighter Future.

For those on the Streets, due to addictions and mental illness, Tulsa must continue to make strides as it finds methods to address their needs – housing, counseling, medication, etc.

This will not be an easy or quick task.

Tulsa must work with those non-profits already working to address this situation and making the work more Organized and Streamlined.

4) Tulsa’s economic development advocates say they want a “partner” in the mayor’s office to help recruit businesses to the city. How do you convince economic development groups that you are the leader they are looking for?

I Love Tulsa, making The City My Beloved Home for over 40 years! Tulsa is a Beautiful City that should be Promoted – the Parks, the Arts (Music, Museums, Productions (Television and Film)), the Art Deco Architecture, and the Beautiful Seasons – just to name a few.

Tulsa should Promote is Central Location within the United States and Its Affordability.

We must have a Fabulous Public School System, for These Folks have Kids and want to ensure Their Success.

Yet, the Biggest Promotion for Tulsa is its People. They are not Perfect, but They are Hardworking, Kind, Decent, and full of Compassion.

5) The Bynum administration has taken the position in multiple court cases that the city still has jurisdiction to adjudicate municipal criminal offenses, such as traffic tickets. But the 2020 U.S. Supreme Court decision in McGirt v. Oklahoma means Tulsa’s boundaries are within the Muscogee and Cherokee reservations — at least for purposes of criminal jurisdiction — and the tribes have argued Tulsa cannot adjudicate traffic offenses and the like against tribal citizens. If you become mayor, will your administration continue to pursue criminal jurisdiction over tribal citizens in Tulsa?

The Simple Answer is NO.

Yet, the Solution is more complex.

Tulsa sits on Indian Ground.

For Far too Long, Oklahomans did not value or include the Indian Nations in its Decision-making Process. The Nations did not receive a Seat at the Table – This was an Insult.

At the Time, the Tribal Governments do not have the ability to handle All the Criminal Cases in a timely method.

Tulsa must work with the Tribal Nations to Aid Them in Getting to the Place that They need to be.

The Tribal Nations deserve a Voice and the City of Tulsa can give Them a Voice as They work Together to get what needs to be done.

Charges should and will be continued to be made for Any who break the Laws of The City of Tulsa, but the City of Tulsa and the respective Indian Tribes will work Together to Take Care of the Business Needed for the Tribal Members.

It is Past Time for the Indian Nations to Receive Their Deserved Respect from the State of Oklahoma and the City of Tulsa.