You’ve probably heard the phrase, “The phone eats first.”

Now, as the 2024 college football season gets underway, Oklahoma State University is introducing us to, “The phone celebrates first,” with the addition of QR codes on the back of player helmets.

The purpose of the helmet QR code appears to be a forward-looking effort to get players more money through an NIL fund. So when an OSU player does something spectacular, you can tip them by scanning their helmet QR code on your television screen. Sorry in-person fans, you’ll just have to cheer the old-fashioned way, as this won’t be available at the stadium, at least as far as we know.

Of course, that’s the thing. While the announcement gained national attention, there isn’t a ton of info out there about how this process will work, and the logistics of scanning the helmet QR code elude me a bit. Television broadcasts show the front of the players’ helmets almost all of the time, so it’s tough to imagine much of an opportunity to see the code, let alone scan it.

Maybe the casual fan can place bets on how much screen time the back of an OSU helmet will get each game. When a good play happens, will you need to sprint up to your television with your phone out in the hopes of capturing and tapping a link on your screen in the two seconds it’s shown? With players moving around on screen, this should prove a challenging task indeed.

I’m sure the university has thought through solutions for all of these complications, but the whole idea seems like a publicity stunt to me. However, if it works, then more power to the Cowboys! As silly as this seems, I doubt we have seen the wildest NIL method just yet. I’m waiting on contracts, at this point.

