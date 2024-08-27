Support Journalism

Longtime Fairview Missionary Baptist Church Pastor John Reed died on Monday, the church announced on its Facebook page. Reed, 86, had served as pastor at Fairview for more than 61 years while also becoming among Oklahoma City’s most prominent clergy members and civic leaders.

“We, the Fairview Missionary Baptist Church Family, are saddened to announce the transition of our Senior Pastor, Reverend Dr. John A. Reed, Jr., from labor to refreshment,” the church’s Facebook post read. “God moved him from his earthly tent to his heavenly mansion. Well done, good and faithful servant! You stayed in the race until the end!”

Reed was born in Kingfisher, and his father was also a pastor. He served in the U.S. Army from 1959 to 1961, and he graduated from Langston University after resuming his studies and beginning his own pastoral career.

In a 2023 KWTV story marking his 60 years at Fairview Missionary Baptist Church, Reed said he preached his first sermon at 19 and became pastor of Fairview at 24. The church is also where he was baptized.

Reed’s influence stretched beyond the pulpit. He was often active in civic issues behind the scenes and publicly. In January, Reed attended Oklahoma County Board of Commissioners meetings to speak out against the idea of a proposed new county jail being located in northeast OKC.

“All of us have been fighting against this, all these years. I am 85 years old, and I should be home resting tonight,” Reed told commissioners in January. “But here I am up here talking about the jail. We have said no jail will be built in northeast Oklahoma City, and that’s what we mean — no jail will be built here.”

Reed crossed paths with The Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. the same year he became pastor at Fairview. He recalled that King’s attitude toward notoriety left an impression on him.

“In June of that year, ’63, during that week, I got a chance to meet Martin Luther King, Jr. personally and talk with him,” Reed told KWTV. “He never said anything to us about being famous, and, really, he never said anything to us about being successful. All the Lord said to us in his word is to be faithful.”

In 2020, amid the pandemic, Fairview Missionary Baptist Church members collected care package items for incarcerated women. Reed said that while people in prison were there because of their actions, it does not impact their spirituality.

“You can be incarcerated as far as body, but you can be free as far as spirit,” Reed said.

Reed remembered by those he impacted

As word of his passing spread Monday, Reed was praised by those who worked with him in the community. Oklahoma County Criminal Justice Authority member Derrick Scobey remembered Reed Monday in a Facebook video. Scobey, the pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church in northeast OKC, said that without Reed, he wouldn’t have his two children.

“I just thank God for Dr. John A. Reed, Jr,” Scobey said. “He certainly treated me like one of his own, and I tried to be there for him in any way I could. I have seen a lot of beautiful stories people have shared on social media, a lot of great pictures. I have nothing better to say other than I don’t believe there was any way I would have these two children who I love with everything in me if not for Dr. John A. Reed, Jr., pastor of the Fairview Missionary Baptist Church. And again, I thank God for him.”

In a post on Twitter/X, Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt said Reed’s death is an immense loss for Oklahoma City.

Our city has lost a giant.

The Rev. John A. Reed, Jr. has passed. We send our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and congregation. The Rev. John A. Reed, Jr. is one of the most impactful residents our city has ever known. pic.twitter.com/ekHvJRB6T9 — Mayor David Holt (@davidfholt) August 26, 2024

State Rep. Jason Lowe (D-OKC) said in a statement that Reed was a pillar of the OKC community, but he also had an impact beyond it.

“Today, our nation lost a statesman, Dr. John A. Reed Jr.,” Lowe said. “When you look at the walls of history in Oklahoma, you will find that Dr. Reed played a vital role in leading the civil rights movement and other movements in our state. He pastored many leaders in our nation, and I am grateful he served as my pastor for the last several years. My prayers are with his family, Fairview Missionary Baptist Church and our community.”

Former Oklahoma County Sheriff John Whetsel remembered his relationship with Reed fondly in a Facebook post.

“When I ran for sheriff in 1996, Reverend Reed was one of the first people I visited with,” Whetsel wrote. “His courageous endorsement was monumental when we ran against a four-term incumbent and won. Reverend Reed offered the opening prayer of each of the six swearing-in ceremonies we had. We became close friends, called each other brothers, and truly felt like family members. He was a legend in the ministry and his legacy of service will live on, not only in the OKC area, but across our nation.”