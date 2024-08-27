Support Journalism

For the second time in two months, a leading member of the Oklahoma Legislature lost his bid for a final term in office.

Lincoln County voters ousted House Appropriations and Budget Chairman Kevin Wallace on Tuesday, choosing political newcomer Jim Shaw in Tuesday’s Republican runoff election for House District 32. Shaw received 3,219 votes, or 54.35 percent, while Wallace received 2,764 votes, or 45.65 percent. More voters, 6,055, turned out Tuesday than in the June 18 primary when 5,117 votes were cast.

Tuesday’s runoff election results are unofficial until they are certified by the Oklahoma State Election Board.

Miles east of Lincoln County, Sen. Blake “Cowboy” Stephens (R-Tahlequah) and Rep. Dean Davis (R-Broken Arrow) also lost their reelection efforts to Dr. Julie McIntosh and Gabe Woolley, respectively.

McIntosh easily beat Stephens, who was seeking his second term. She received 5,548 votes, or 60.75 percent, While Stephens won 3,584 votes, or 39.25 percent.

Davis narrowly lost to Woolley, 1,226 (49.44 percent) to 1,254 (50.56) percent.

Combined with the June Republican primary — which saw Senate Floor Leader Greg McCortney (R-Ada), Sen. Jessica Garvin (R-Duncan), Sen. Cody Rogers (R-Tulsa) and Rep. John Talley (R-Stillwater) — Tuesday’s ousters of Wallace, Stephens and Davis further highlight an anti-incumbent sentiment among Oklahoma’s Republican electorate.

However, each incumbent who lost Tuesday carried other electoral baggage into their reelection efforts.

More than $1 million spent in HD 32 race

While Wallace had been targeted by hardline conservatives in HD 32 before, he was criticized this year about controversial wind farm projects and his acceptance of lobbyist donations, as well as for his use of biosolids on his ranch land.

A 10-year legislator who was seeking a final legislative term and another two years as the House budget chairman, Wallace had finished second to Shaw in the three-way June 18 GOP primary. But not even a roughly $745,000 war chest and a coordinated effort for door-knocking could fend off Shaw, an energy industry professional who garnered significant grassroots despite only moving to Lincoln County from Oklahoma City in 2021.

Shaw, who loaned his campaign $275,000 of his $322,000 in fundraising, did not respond to a request for comment ahead of the publication of this article, but he posted on Facebook that he wanted to “extend friendship and an offer of service” to Wallace’s supporters.

“This victory belongs wholly to the people of House District 32 who have believed in our cause and spent their own time, energy, and treasure to fight against the green energy agenda and hostile foreign ownership of our land. I want to applaud the voters of this district for record turnout tonight and for refusing to sit back and watch the place we call home be destroyed,” Shaw wrote. “I’d like to extend friendship and an offer of service to each of my opponent’s supporters. Starting today, not one of you is an opponent- you are valued constituents who I will be proud to serve. To those who supported me, know that my priorities are to stop the incoming wind turbines, immediately work to ban the use of humanure, and criminalize hostile foreign ownership of Oklahoma land. My office will be dedicated to the issues important to our district — not to lobbyists, special interests or even the very most powerful politicians.”

In his own statement, Wallace congratulated Shaw on Tuesday’s results.

“While the outcome of this election may not be what we hoped for, I want to express my deepest gratitude to everyone who supported me, believed in our campaign, and worked tirelessly by my side,” Wallace said. “Representing District 32 for the last 10 years and running for this seat was an incredible journey, and I am proud of the results we’ve achieved and the vision we put forward for our community. Although we didn’t win this race, our fight for a better future doesn’t end here. I remain committed to the rural values we stood for — hard work, honesty and opportunity for all. To my opponent, Jim, congratulations on your victory. I wish you the best as you represent our district. Thank you again to everyone from the bottom of my heart for your dedication, energy and passion. This isn’t the end; it’s just the beginning of new ways to serve and uplift our community. Let’s keep moving forward together.”

Wallace’s defeat came despite a final push that included a barrage of TV ads, as well as events, door knocking and Facebook videos from Gov. Kevin Stitt.

First-time candidate upends Stephens

Stitt was on the winning side in the Senate District 3 race, backing McIntosh over Stephens in the northeastern Oklahoma district. Others who endorsed McIntosh were U.S. Rep. Josh Brecheen (R-OK2) and Oklahoma Corporation Commission Chairwoman Kim David, a former state senator and friend who represented much of SD 3’s new western portion.

Stephens’ supporters included Attorney General Gentner Drummond, multiple law enforcement organizations, firefighting organizations, farm bureaus and education entities.

“I want to congratulate my opponent on their victory. I’m happy to help in anyway in serving the people of our community,” Stephens said. “Serving Oklahoma is the greatest honor of my life. I’m proud of the campaign I ran and am incredibly grateful to my supporters, friend and family for participating in this journey with me. This didn’t go the way we hoped, but I was true to my Christian, cowboy values and I’m proud of the race we ran. Thank you Oklahoma.”

Covering northern Cherokee County, the bulk of Senate District 3 moved significantly to the west following the Oklahoma Legislature’s most recent constitutionally required redistricting effort. While the district formerly spanned much of northeast Oklahoma’s boundary with Arkansas, it now runs west from north Tahlequah to Wagoner, Porter, Choteau and Coweta.

McIntosh will now face independent candidate Margaret Cook in the Nov. 5 general election.

A website paid for and operated by McIntosh’s campaign, called FakeCowboy.com, attempted to reframe Stephens’ political origin story from the 2018 teacher walkout as a basis for labeling him as liberal.

Stephens, a 57-year-old rancher and former school counselor, was elected to eastern Oklahoma’s since-redistricted SD 3 in 2020.

McIntosh, a 53-year-old family physician, refuted claims that she is anti-Trump or supportive of tax increases. She did not respond to a request for comment prior to the publication of this article.

Davis ousted in first election after second arrest

Davis, a former educator and coach at Broken Arrow Public Schools, was seeking his fourth term in office. During his six years as a legislator, he generated controversy for two separate alcohol-related arrests, each of which he has disputed as captured in audio and video recordings.

While Davis was reelected without opposition in 2020 and 2022, he drew Woolley as a primary opponent this year.

Woolley ran as a conservative Christian opposed to certain LGBTQ rights such as adoption, but he also identified as a former member of the LGBTQ community who openly talks about his experience on his The Oklahoma Lion podcast.

A teacher currently working at a charter school in Tulsa, Woolley has spent nine years in education. He spent most of his time working in Tulsa Public Schools, but he said he spent a year teaching in Phoenix and another year at Tulsa Honor Academy, a charter school. Outside of his year in Phoenix, Woolley said he has lived most of his life in Broken Arrow.

“I am so very grateful to the citizens of Broken Arrow for putting their trust in me. The elected official should be a servant to the people. I will bring the servant mentality to the state House,” Woolley said in a statement. “Rep. Dean Davis pulled some really good numbers in this race. I wish him all the best. I look forward to helping restore power to the people.”

Woolley will face Democrat Cathy Smythe, an IT consultant, in November.

(Update: This article was updated at 12:45 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, to include comment from Woolley.)