Support Journalism

Say a prayer for NonDoc education reporter Bennett Brinkman, who keeps heading to hearings in the criminal embezzlement case against Epic Charter Schools founders Ben Harris and David Chaney.

Remember Epic Youth Services? That’s the private management company Harris and Chaney founded and paid millions to operate the public charter schools they launched. During a March preliminary hearing, one big question in the embezzlement and racketeering case facing the two business partners involved identifying when and how public money can become private dollars.

Or it was something like that. Who can remember? Despite carrying on for five days, that March preliminary hearing has yet to conclude. Why? You’ll have to read Bennett’s reporting and Twitter threads for the full details, but basically one attorney asked another attorney to recuse, and then another attorney asked the judge to recuse. When she declined, that attorney — the always stylish Joe White (seen above, circa 2054) — asked the presiding judge to make the first judge recuse, and now it’s possible some appellate judges will be asked to intervene.

When I heard about all of these motions and hearings, I imagined how much a two-year legal process could age the parties, especially when the criminal investigation itself took so nearly a decade.

Of course, this is not the first time I’ve drawn Harris and Chaney. That was back in June 2022 when they were charged and everyone already had BBQ on the brain.

Here’s hoping smoked meats are still around in 30 years.

Other Sundaze comics from 2024

Helmet QR code asks fast-paced NIL game to hold still

New Oklahoma license plate left off some key ‘icons’

Like a troubled bridge over Northwest Expressway

Ahead of 2024 royal rumble, Hulk Hogan enters the ring

Oklahoma County complications: From the dart board to the court room

The Ryan Walters Bible mandate begs a prayer for relief

High water: OKC investments land Olympic events

The end of a Rocky road for Charles McCall, Greg Treat

While dirty details remain, Edmond sculpture park proposal has good movement

Annoying ABLE ID actions spur intoxicating new law

Drummond alleges cold, hard facts in pair of Winter Storm Uri cases

Cloudy eclipse could add sadness during darkness

While weird, bunny ears still healthier than Peeps

Race track ruckus: Stitt trying large wager again

Improper merging? Drummond gives Gatz a citation

Electric election: Norman’s shocking powerline politics

HB 1955 carveouts? Say hello to the beer and pizza tax

Boardwalk at Bricktown serves up hot pie in the sky

Pass the pizza rolls? Special session a lame pre-party

Will Edmond NIMBYs unite against the earthquakes?

Just the sip: ABLE Commission mixes a bitter beverage

Hello, 2024: Cheers to another year of art imitating life