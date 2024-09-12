Support Journalism

As observers wait for Gov. Kevin Stitt to declare a special election schedule, Oklahoma County Commissioner Carrie Blumert said she has no immediate plans to endorse any candidate to replace her as she leaves office to take the helm at a Tulsa-based nonprofit.

In a Tuesday press release, Blumert announced she would step down effective Sept. 30 to become the new CEO of Mental Health Association Oklahoma. A longtime mental health care advocate, Blumert has represented District 1 on the three-member board since 2018, She will succeed Terri White at MHAOK, who departed to attend law school.

“It has been the honor of a lifetime to represent Oklahoma County District 1 as

county commissioner for the past six years,” Blumert said in a statement. “I chose to run for county commissioner in 2018 because I wanted to serve the people of Oklahoma County. I felt that I could make a difference in improving our criminal justice system, increasing access to affordable housing and advocating for mental health care. I am so proud of the work we have done as a community over the last six years, and I feel this is the next right step in my career and in my service to Oklahoma.”

On Wednesday, Blumert said she has spoken with several people interested in running for the seat, which represents an eastern portion of Oklahoma County that encompasses the historically Black area of the Oklahoma City metro area. Despite those conversations, Blumert said she likely will not weigh in on anyone’s behalf with an endorsement.

“I’ve had some conversations with a limited number of people to ask if they’re interested in running,” Blumert said. “People that I know and that I think would make really good candidates, but I’m probably not going to endorse.”

In a normal election cycle, Blumert said she would be more likely to endorse, but she said the timing of her sudden departure poses a different scenario. The candidate who ultimately replaces her will have about two years remaining on her term before facing a 2026 reelection effort for a full four-year term.

“If this were a typical election cycle where everyone knew that I was not seeking reelection and someone was running for a regular four-year term, I would probably be more inclined to endorse,” she said. “Because this situation is a little different, I’m less inclined to be public with my support.”

Blumert said her deputy, Joe Blough, would become acting commissioner when she steps down. Blough previously worked for former Oklahoma County Commissioner Willa Johnson — whom Blumert succeeded — as her chief deputy.

Special election looms on the horizon

Under state statute, the governor has up to 30 days following the occurrence of a vacancy to set a special election schedule. As occurred in the 2023 special election for Oklahoma County clerk, winner-take-all primary elections will be followed by a general election. There will be no runoff for District 1 party primaries, meaning that if three or more people file in a primary, the winner is not required to top 50 percent support.

Rep. Jason Lowe (D-OKC) said Tuesday that he intends to announce his candidacy for the District 1 seat.

Blumert’s departure caught many Oklahoma County stakeholders off guard Tuesday, even among county insiders who knew she had been slated to serve as acting chairwoman of the board when District 2 Commissioner Brian Maughan recovers from an impending foot surgery that will sideline him for an extended period.

That will change now, Maughan said.

“We’re going to have to redo that,” he said. “Next Wednesday, my last meeting before surgery, we will have an agenda item to select a new vice chair, and I presume it will be [District 3 Commissioner Myles Davidson] since he’s the only one.”

Maughan said his deputy, Jessica Clayton, will attend meetings and vote in his absence.

In their regular meeting Wednesday, fellow commissioners praised Blumert and wished her well.

“I appreciate you and your staff and the way we can work together within our similarities and put aside our differences for the better of Oklahoma County,” Davidson said. “I appreciate your service.”

Maughan told Blumert, “Best wishes in your new adventure,” before the meeting moved to an executive session.

Blumert: ‘I was planning on running again’

Blumert was reelected to a second term in 2022. She narrowly defeated Seminole Nation General Council member Anastasia Pittman in a close Democratic primary that went to a runoff before easily defeating her Republican opponent in the general election.

More recently, there were signs that Blumert planned to run for another term in 2026.

On Aug. 20, only three weeks before Tuesday’s resignation announcement, Blumert held a joint fundraiser with fellow Democrat and current Oklahoma County District Attorney Vicki Behenna. According to her latest available campaign finance reports filed April 1 with the Oklahoma County Election Board, Blumert had $8,359 in her candidate committee account.

Blumert said she has several options for what to do with those campaign funds and the money she has raised since for her now-scrapped 2026 reelection bid. She can donate the money to nonprofit organizations, return the money to donors if they request a refund, or donate the funds to another county candidate.

“I was planning on running again, and I had just had a fundraiser with Vicki Behenna, and just as soon as I was offered the job — and then accepted it — I immediately thought of all my donors who had just given to my campaign a matter of days before that,” Blumert said. “But I really couldn’t control the timing. So yes, I was raising money. I’ve been raising money basically since I got reelected in 2022.”

Blumert said her new position at MHAOK will allow her to focus on a subject she has spoken about frequently as a commissioner: better mental health care and outcomes. Blumert has advocated for a behavioral health center the county intends to build with $40 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act money.

“Mental health care has been my passion from day one and will continue to be my north star,” she said in her Tuesday statement. “I am excited to take on this new journey at Mental Health Association Oklahoma as their new CEO. When I first filed for office back in 2017, my intent was to improve mental health care for Oklahomans. I am proud of the progress we have made through my work as commissioner, and I look forward to continuing that work as CEO at MHAOK.”

MHAOK is among the organizations participating in Oklahoma City’s Key to Home program, which aims to house the most chronically homeless people in the city. MHAOK deploys street outreach teams as part of that effort. Among its other missions are educating the public about mental health, assisting people with substance use disorders, and raising awareness about community resources. Board President Sam Clancy praised Blumert as she enters her new position with the organization.

“The board is thrilled to welcome Carrie as our new CEO,” Clancy said in a statement. “She embodies the visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to public service that our organization needs at this pivotal time. Her extensive experience in mental health advocacy, coupled with her proven ability to rally strong, collaborative teams, makes her the ideal leader to advance our mission and broaden our impact across Oklahoma.”