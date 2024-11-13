Support Journalism

Are you a college-aged person looking to expand your journalism skills and gain meaningful experience within a professional newsroom? If so, you’re in luck. Through Saturday, Jan. 18, NonDoc is accepting applications for paid editorial internship positions from aspiring reporters living in Oklahoma.

As a NonDoc intern, you will be responsible for performing daily journalistic tasks and learning the ins-and-outs of reporting, editing and publishing. You will have the opportunity to cover a wide range of topics, including civic issues, elections, human interest matters, cultural trends and more.

I completed a NonDoc internship in the summer of 2024 and was ultimately hired to become NonDoc’s education reporter — succeeding Bennett Brinkman, our new production editor, who also became a full-time journalist here after finishing his own editorial internship in 2022.

After graduating from Langston University with a degree in broadcast journalism, I was able to travel in May before beginning my NonDoc internship at the start of June — less than three weeks before Oklahoma’s June 18 primary election. Thrown into the deep end of local politics, I immediately started interviewing candidates and investigating questionable campaign situations for election previews. Not only did I get to learn the processes of political reporting, I was also able to pursue a feature story on the infrastructure and financial issues currently impacting my alma matter — work I am privileged to continue in my new position.

The experience you will gain transitioning from a collegiate journalism program to a real-world publication is truly invaluable. You can count on one-on-one training from experienced editors in our small nonprofit newsroom, as well as the expectation of stepping outside your comfort zone and reporting on unfamiliar topics.

Even more than the years of training I received in school, I can confidently say that what I learned while interning with the highly skilled reporters and editors at NonDoc enabled me to step successfully into my new role as the organization’s full-time education reporter. For other young journalists seeking opportunities to learn on the job, I recommend that you apply for our 2025 internship positions.

How to apply for NonDoc’s 2025 journalism internship program

Our 2025 summer internship program is supported by the Inasmuch Foundation, which funds journalism and social service efforts to enrich the quality of life, lessen suffering and strengthen organizations to benefit people and communities.

Our internship efforts are also supported by sponsors of our Sustainable Journalism Foundation, including Home Creations and Fowler Automotive. These entities support our independent journalism efforts and value us having the workforce necessary to operate a modern newsroom.

If you are a college-aged journalist who will be living in the state of Oklahoma for the summer of 2025, the following information will help you apply for an editorial internship with NonDoc.

Position: Editorial internship. (Up to two applicants can be hired)

Pay: Internship stipend paid in monthly installments.

Job duties: General reporting related to civic and cultural matters. Interns will also gain experience writing commentary, using online publishing software and hosting public events.

To apply: Applicants must submit a cover letter, a resume and two samples of journalistic work to editorial@nondoc.com. Please put your name and “internship application” in the subject line of the email.

Application deadline: 11:59 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18.

Start date: Middle of May 2025. (Flexible)

End date: Mid-to-late August 2025. (Flexible)

Sasha Ndisabiye Sasha Ndisabiye grew up splitting her time between southern California and southern Arizona before moving to Oklahoma to attend Langston University. After graduating from Langston with a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism and a minor in sociology, she completed a NonDoc editorial internship in the summer of 2024. She became NonDoc’s education reporter in October 2024.