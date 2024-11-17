Support Journalism

The 2024 college football season has been less than ideal for Oklahoma’s two largest universities.

The Sooners and Cowboys are struggling, to put it mildly. Particularly ugly results in conference play mean neither OU nor OSU is looking like it will even qualify for a bowl game. The best both fanbases can say about this season is that it’s almost over.

With both programs idle this weekend, perhaps Mike Gundy and Brent Venables will have figured some things out with their struggling squads for next Saturday. Misery loves company, so it wouldn’t be too far-fetched to imagine Gundy and Venables killing their bye week blues by watching some ball together. Without Bedlam on the schedule this year, there aren’t even bragging rights on the line, so what’s stopping them?

Mercifully, basketball season has started, so OU and OSU fans can look ahead to the Dec. 14 non-conference Bedlam showdown set for the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City.

Between the University of Central Oklahoma football team capturing a regular season MIAA title on Saturday and the OKC Thunder doing well in spite of early injuries, sports fans in the state at least have something joyful to watch.

(Correction: This article was updated at 12:40 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, to correct reference to the conference in which the University of Central Oklahoma plays football.)

Mike Allen Mike Allen is a graphic designer, painter, printer and tailor. He has a fine art degree from the University of Oklahoma.