(Correction: An earlier version of this article published Wednesday, Dec. 4, with inaccurate information owing to incomplete information posted by the Oklahoma State Election Board. NonDoc regrets the errors.)

Incumbent Norman Mayor Larry Heikkila has drawn two challengers for his 2025 reelection campaign: longtime Ward 7 Councilman Stephen Tyler Holman and attorney Riley Mulinix.

An 11-year councilman, Holman has served on the dais alongside Heikkila since 2021, when Heikkila defeated then-incumbent Brea Clark. As Heikkila seeks reelection, the 2025 mayoral matchup will take place alongside Norman elections for the City Council’s odd-numbered wards and a Norman Public Schools Board of Education seat. A referendum challenging a controversial tax increment financing district previously approved by the City Council is also expected, although a court challenge to its initiative petition is pending. A full list of Cleveland County school board and municipal candidates can be viewed here.

In a press release announcing his reelection bid, Heikkila listed supporting first responders by “restoring competitive wages, securing essential equipment, and enhancing mental health resources” among his achievements as mayor. If reelected, he said he would continue to prioritize first responders while reducing the city’s involvement in caring for the homeless.

“Moving forward, we must champion bold policies that promote prosperity, public safety and quality of life, rather than stagnant policies that lead to decline and poverty,” Heikkila said.

Holman listed “fostering sustainable economic development, addressing our housing shortage, enhancing public safety and protecting the city’s natural resources for generations to come” among his goals in a press release announcing his filing Monday.

“As your next mayor, I will work tirelessly to ensure that Norman remains a place where families can thrive, businesses can grow and everyone feels they belong,” Holman said.

Mulinix is an attorney with Mulinix Ewert PLLC, according to his Facebook account. He formerly ran Redbud Law.

Council incumbents draw challengers

In Ward 5, incumbent Councilman Michael Nash drew two challengers: Trey Kirby and Cindi Tuccillo.

Incumbents in Wards 1 and 3 face one challenger apiece. Ward 1 Councilman Austin Ball is being challenged by David Michael Jordan Gandesbery, and Ward 3 Councilwoman Bree Montoya is being challenged by Sandra Artman. Two candidates — Kimberly Blodgett and Amanda Chaffin — filed to take Holman’s place in Ward 7.

The February election could also allow residents to weigh in on a controversial tax increment financing district the Norman City Council approved Sept. 18 by a vote of 5-4. The TIF district would finance the creation of a new multipurpose arena that would house the University of Oklahoma’s basketball and gymnastics programs. As incentive for the arena’s development, private developers plan to create a surrounding entertainment district featuring new retail, residential and office space, but the TIF district’s financing — up to $600 million in diverted tax dollars from money spent in the district over 25 years — has sparked ire from many Norman residents.

After an “advisory vote” proposed by the council was shot down in court, Norman residents collected 10,689 signatures to get the TIF district on the ballot. Supporters of the development project have filed a legal challenge to the petition’s sufficiency.

Review candidates in the 2025 Norman elections

This list of candidate filings, and filings for other offices statewide, is available via the Oklahoma State Election Board website. Links to campaign websites with more information on individual candidates are provided where available.

Norman mayor

Norman City Council, Ward 1

Austin Ball, 44 (incumbent)

David Michael Jordan Gandesbery, 49

Drew Hooper

Norman City Council, Ward 3

Norman City Council, Ward 5

Norman City Council, Ward 7

Norman Public Schools Board of Eduction, Office 5

Moore Norman Tech Center Board of Education, Office 5

Glen Cosper, 73 (incumbent)

Andrea Hancock Andrea Hancock became NonDoc’s news editor in September 2024. She graduated in 2023 from Northwestern University. Originally from Stillwater, she completed an internship with NonDoc in 2022.