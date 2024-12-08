Support Journalism

When it comes to chicken waste, there’s no mistaking its presence. The sights and smells are a dead giveaway.

When it comes to a court hearing about chicken waste, apparently there can be some drama about who should be present.

This past week, Gov. Kevin Stitt suddenly fired his secretary of energy and environment, Ken McQueen, for attending an evidentiary review in a long-running lawsuit brought by the state of Oklahoma against poultry companies over nitrogen and phosphorous levels in local watersheds.

Via social media, the governor called the lawsuit a “radical left attempt at backdoor regulation through litigation,” which struck me as weird because it implies either the “radical left” once held in a prominent position of power in this state to bring about such a suit, or that the current people in power, representing the state constitute the “radical left.” If that wasn’t confusing enough, it’s strange the governor would seem to side with an industry over the environmental remediation needs of the state he leads.

But here we are, awash in McQueen puns — ka-chow! — and welcoming a new secretary of energy, Jeff Starling. Some chicken salad might be in order after all of this.

Mike Allen Mike Allen is a graphic designer, painter, printer and tailor. He has a fine art degree from the University of Oklahoma.