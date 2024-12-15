Support Journalism

It turns out (again) that the Constitution does matter.

This past week, a federal judge approved a settlement in KFOR’s lawsuit alleging that Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters and the Oklahoma State Department of Education violated First Amendment protections by selectively limiting the TV news station’s access to public meetings and press briefings.

Beyond its agreement to include KFOR in communications and access opportunities, OSDE must pay KFOR $17.91 in damages, a simultaneously humorous and eye-rolling number in its reference. Sure, 1791 was the year the Bill of Rights was ratified, but it’s also something like a quarter of the price of a school Bible. Looming arguments about who will be ordered to pay what attorney fees await the court.

If you’re familiar with the footage of OSDE communications director Dan Isett playing offensive tackle in KFOR reporter Dylan Brown’s quest to question Walters, then you see how sports anchor Dylan Buckingham missed a real opportunity to analyze Isett’s hand leverage — and apparent penalties. It would have transitioned nicely after the weather segment above, and you know Walters would have offered a stern response on Twitter.

Of course, this is not the first time that protections of the Constitution have been challenged by state leaders this year, and that would be an alarming trend if it continues.

As always, it’s good to know the Constitution means something.

Mike Allen Mike Allen is a graphic designer, painter, printer and tailor. He has a fine art degree from the University of Oklahoma.