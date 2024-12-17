Support Journalism

One day at the Bunker Club, Bennett Brinkman and I brainstormed the idea of a Birthday Rant — a commentary series to introduce NonDoc’s employees better and an opportunity for those employees to opine on particular points they’d like the world to consider.

Tricked like Huck Finn into painting the proverbial fence, Bennett ranted first, calling for better access to the Oklahoma City Boathouse District and inexplicably irritating our illustrious mayor into an awkward Twitter thread.

When my 40th birthday arrived in October, I hardly had time for an obligatory existential crisis, much less commentary on the state of one thing or another. I’ve been a grumpy 40-year-old man for a decade and a half, or so my acquaintances have long chided. What relevant rant could I possibly proffer with elections afoot and court hearings amuck?

Eventually, it hit me: Lean into reality. Mock up the writeup that only 40 years on a calamity-bound planet can produce.

So, what do my friends and coworkers hear me bemoan when we receive a bad press release or traverse an illogical intersection?

Well, here are 40 such missives, brainstormed for two months and presented in more of an order than I would care to admit.

Enjoy them or not. When you’re hot, you’re hot, and I’m feeling lukewarm.

Five key complaints

