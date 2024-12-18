Support Journalism

In a move that will make him the second member of the Oklahoma House of Representatives to declare departure from the Legislature in less than a week, Rep. Mark Vancuren is set to become the chief deputy for a new county commissioner in 2025.

According to a Tulsa County press release, Vancuren (R-Owasso) will serve as the top assistant to incoming District 2 Commissioner Lonnie Sims, whom voters elected to the Board of County Commissioners in November. Vancuren and Sims (R-Jenks) have served together in the House since 2019. An educator by trade , Vancuren ran for legislative office in 2018 following the teacher walkout. Sims did the same after a successful stint as mayor of Jenks.

“I am proud to have served alongside Mark in the Legislature, where we were part of the largest freshman class since statehood,” Sims said in a press release. “Together, we helped create a government that works for the people — one that prioritizes transparency and focuses funding on core services like education, infrastructure, public safety, and lowering taxes. I’m thrilled to have him join me in serving the people of Tulsa County.”

Reached by text message, Vancuren said he was planning to release a statement on his legislative departure Wednesday afternoon. A biology teacher with 30 years of classroom experience, Vancuren also coached basketball, baseball, golf and track during his time at Owasso High School.

“Mark is a proven leader with invaluable expertise in education, and his contributions to Tulsa County District 2 will be a tremendous asset,” Sims said. “His passion for public service and commitment to our community make him the perfect choice to help lead Tulsa County into the future.”

Vancuren had served as vice chairman of the House Common Education Committee since 2020, a position he was set to retain for 2025 after incoming House Speaker Kyle Hilbert (R-Bristow) announced a revamped committee structure this week. Despite his education expertise, however, Vancuren was not named to any chairmanships for common education, higher education or education appropriation committees or subcommittees.

While Vancuren’s departure caught many Capitol insiders off guard — multiple members of House leadership were unaware of the move Wednesday morning — his close friendship with Sims and his support of Sims in the speaker’s race against Hilbert made the decision not altogether unexpected.

Sims taking office in January, special elections loom

Sims is set to be sworn into Tulsa County office Jan. 1, according to his press release. As a county commissioner’s chief deputy, Vancuren will have the legal authority to vote in meetings on behalf of his new boss under state law.

Reelected to a fourth term after receiving 76.2 percent of the vote in November against independent candidate Aaron Brent, Vancuren will be the second House member reelected in 2024 to depart before 2025. Rep. Amanda Swope (D-Tulsa) announced last week that she has accepted a role in the administration of new Tulsa Mayor Monroe Nichols as director of tribal policy and partnerships.

That means two Tulsa-area House districts are expected to see special elections this year. Gov. Kevin Stitt has 30 days to announce the schedule for a special election after a legislative vacancy occurs.

Voters in Okmulgee, Okfuskee and McIntosh counties are awaiting a special election for Senate District 8 after Stitt scheduled formal candidate filing Jan. 6 through Jan. 8. A special primary in SD 8 is set for March 4, with a runoff (if necessary) scheduled April 1 and a general election May 13, two weeks prior to the adjournment deadline for the 2025 Oklahoma legislative session.

So far, three people have formed campaign committees with the Oklahoma Ethics Commission for SD 8. Republicans Bryan Keith Logan and David Nelson formed their committees months ago, while Edward Jolly became the third Republican to form a campaign committee Monday. SD 8 was vacated by former Senate Appropriations and Budget Committee Chairman Roger Thompson, who resigned earlier this year after being removed from that chairmanship.

The Oklahoma Legislature is set to convene for its 2025 regular session Monday, Feb. 3.

